First Capitol Rioter to Face Trial Gets 7 Years, Longest Sentence So Far
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Monday sentenced Guy Wesley Reffitt, the first defendant on trial in the Justice Department’s expanded criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence to date in a case. that stemmed from the Capitol riots.
After a nearly six-hour sentencing hearing, Judge Dabney L. Friedrich handed down a sentence that was on the lower end of the sentencing guideline’s scope. She noted that this was still considerably longer than has been given to any of the more than 800 people to date arrested in connection with the riots, many of whom entered plea deals.
A jury in March found Mr. Reffitt guilty on five counts, including obstructing Congress’ certification of the 2020 presidential election and carrying a .40-caliber handgun during the riot. Unlike others who entered the building, Mr. Reffitt did not enter.
The conviction closed a trial seen as an important test for the Justice Department, which is just the beginning of its marathon trial of trying dozens of rioters. In particular, prosecutors and defense attorneys had been waiting to see how the obstruction charge, a seldom-used count central to many of the cases yet to go to trial, would hold up in court.
But Judge Friedrich described Mr. Reffitt as somewhat unusual because of the threats of violence he also made against his children when he learned he might be involved in the federal investigation following the riots. In March, Mr Reffitt’s son, Jackson Reffitt, took the stand to testify that his father had been radicalized in the months leading up to the attack, threatening both him and his sister in an attempt to dissuade them from contacting authorities. to talk.
As of Monday, the longest sentence in a case related to the Capitol attack was just over five years handed down last year against a man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a cop with a fire extinguisher. But because Mr Reffitt pleaded not guilty like hundreds of others arrested in connection with the attack and went to trial, Judge Friedrich said, his sentencing guidelines were two years higher than if he had reached a plea.
After hesitating to address the court on Monday, Mr. Reffitt apologizes for his actions.
“I definitely wanted to apologize,” he said. “In 2020 I was a bit crazy, everything went a bit stupid.”