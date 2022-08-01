First Capitol Rioter to Face Trial Gets 7 Years, Longest Sentence So Far

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Monday sentenced Guy Wesley Reffitt, the first defendant on trial in the Justice Department’s expanded criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence to date in a case. that stemmed from the Capitol riots.

After a nearly six-hour sentencing hearing, Judge Dabney L. Friedrich handed down a sentence that was on the lower end of the sentencing guideline’s scope. She noted that this was still considerably longer than has been given to any of the more than 800 people to date arrested in connection with the riots, many of whom entered plea deals.

A jury in March found Mr. Reffitt guilty on five counts, including obstructing Congress’ certification of the 2020 presidential election and carrying a .40-caliber handgun during the riot. Unlike others who entered the building, Mr. Reffitt did not enter.