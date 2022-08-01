First Capitol rioter to be found guilty sentenced to 7 years in prison after children turn him in

A member of the far-right Three Percenters militia was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol — the longest sentence yet for any of the insurgents.

Guy Reffitt, 49, of Wylie, Texas, was convicted by a jury in March of five felony charges, including bringing a gun onto the Capitol grounds and obstructing official proceedings.

He had threatened to harm his own children if they betray him to the FBI.

Federal guidelines recommend a prison term of 9 to 11.25 years for those crimes, prosecutors say.

Reffitt never entered the Capitol, but video footage showed him driving the crowd and leading other rioters up stairs outside the building.

His GoPo camera recording revealed that he intended to drag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out at her feet “with her head every step of the way down,” according to a copy of the recording taken at the trial. submitted.

Guy Reffitt (pictured inside the Capitol), 48, of Texas, who was arrested earlier this month in connection with the Capitol riots, reportedly threatened to shoot his children if they became “traitors” and handed him over. at the FBI

Jackson Reffitt, pictured, warned FBI about his father’s alleged role in the Capitol riots

Guy Reffitt’s wife Nicole (C), with her daughters Sara (L) and Peyton (R), leaves the federal courthouse in Washington, DC, on Monday after her husband’s conviction

His emotionally charged trial included testimony from his estranged son Jackson, who brought his father to tears when he told the jury how his father threatened him if he dared call the FBI.

“He said, ‘If you turn me in, you’re a traitor,'” Jackson Reffitt told the judges. “And traitors are shot.”

The son told The New York Times that he felt bad for turning his father in, but he has no regrets.

“I’d say I’m sorry because I don’t feel like I put him in this situation, but I still feel guilty. I would do it again in a heartbeat,” Jackson told the newspaper.

The insurgent’s wife, Nicole Reffitt, said she did not think her husband would comment on his statements, but said the family was “disturbed” by the comments.

Reffitt was the first Capitol rioter to appear in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

He was caught on camera with a Smith & Wesson pistol in a waist holster. He was also wearing zippered handcuffs

To date, federal prosecutors have prevailed and won convictions in all but one of the 13 trials related to the Capitol bombing.

Reffitt’s (far-right) trial was seen as an important test case as the US Justice Department seeks to obtain convictions from the hundreds of defendants who have not entered plea deals

Reffitt’s attorney, William Welch (pictured with Reffit in a courtroom sketch dated Feb. 28, 2022) told jurors during opening statements that his client was a drama-taker: “He exaggerates and he rages. This test is about fact versus hype’

Reffitt’s wife told officials Reffitt (pictured blue wearing a helmet in the Capitol) was arguing over the incident with his son and daughter when he told them, “If you turn me in, you’re a traitor and you know what happens to traitors.” . … Traitors are shot’

Supporters loyal to President Donald Trump clash with authorities before successfully breaking into the Capitol during a riot on the grounds on Jan. 6

Pro-Trump protesters storm U.S. Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to challenge the certification of presidential election results on Jan. 6

Federal prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich to sentence Reffitt to 15 years, more than U.S. sentencing guidelines recommend, citing Reffitt’s crime as “calculated to influence or influence the conduct of the government through intimidation or coercion’.

But on Monday, when sentencing lasted until the fifth hour, the judge dismissed federal prosecutors’ arguments.

“There are many cases where suspects possessed weapons or committed very violent attacks,” Politico said. Friedrich noted that the harshest sentences to date have been just over five years.

“The government is demanding a sentence three times as long as any other defendant and the defendant has not assaulted an officer,” Politico said.

Reffitt’s lawyer has tried to portray him as a man who felt marginalized and unhappy after he lost his job in 2019.

Depressed and suicidal, his lawyer said he turned to political news on social media and became a staunch believer in former President Donald Trump.

His daughter Peyton told the court in a letter that she could see her father’s ego and personality “falling to its knees when President Trump spoke.”

“You could tell he was listening to Trump’s words as if he were actually speaking to him… Constantly feeding polarizing racial thoughts.”

His attorney F. Clinton Broden said that although his client broke the law, his actions were not as blatant as those of others who entered the Capitol and attacked the police.

He noted that Reffitt is being credited for the 19 months he has already spent behind bars since his arrest, and has asked the judge to impose a sentence of no more than two years.