First bus of migrants from Texas arrives in New York City

The first bus of migrants sent from Texas by Governor Greg Abbott arrived in New York City Friday morning.

The group was dropped off at Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan after making the nearly 2,000-mile journey from the border in footage captured by Fox News.

A group of charities and volunteers greeted the approximately 50 migrants, mostly men, before entering the city.

New York City now joins Washington DC as a drop-off location for migrants who have recently crossed over from Central America, have been processed and await the date of their immigration court.

The Biden administration has accused Republican states of using migrants as a “political ploy” and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said last week the buses are sparking a “humanitarian crisis” in the nation’s capital.

She enlisted the National Guard to help with the more than 5,000 migrants sent to DC

“President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open borders policy has forced the state of Texas to take unprecedented steps to keep our communities safe,” Governor Abbott said.

In addition to Washington, DC, New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can get the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has bragged about in the sanctuary city.

“I hope he keeps his promise to welcome all migrants with open arms so that our flooded and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.”

Abbott also invited Adams and Bowser to visit the border and see the crisis firsthand, but Adams declined.

Last Monday, Adams declared a state of emergency across the city and called on the federal government to intervene as a large influx of migrants strains New York City’s reception system.

About 4,000 asylum seekers have come to NYC since May, the Adams office said.

“New York is a city of immigrants and we will always welcome newcomers with open arms. Over the past two months, we have seen a significant increase in the number of asylum seekers arriving in our city’s reception system,” Adams said in a statement.

He had already asked the Biden government for help at least last month.

Adams pledged in Monday’s statement that he will “continue to work with federal and state partners to immediately obtain additional funding” to assist with the wave.

At a July 21 press conference on the matter, Adams called Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey “heartless” about their bussing orders.

In June, 240,991 migrants were caught crossing the border, including six who were on a terror list.

It was a 14 percent drop from May, but the increase in crossings over the past year has broken records.

Biden is still trying to end Title 42, a Trump-era COVID policy of deporting migrants directly to Mexico, but a judge has ordered the president to continue to enforce it.

Twenty-six percent of all people crossing the road in June had previously attempted to cross the border in the past year, up from the usual 15 percent between 2014 and 2019, according to the Dutch DPA.

The largest group that made it through were single adults, accounting for 68 percent of the crossing, with 140,197 people.

In June 2022, a total of 207,416 migrants were found on the southern border of the US