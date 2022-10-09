WhatsNew2Day
Firmino leads list of Liverpool and Arsenal icons as highest-scoring player in fixture

Sports
Roberto Firmino’s equalizing goal at Arsenal proved a milestone for the Liverpool forward.

The Brazilian sent the ball past Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with his left foot after grabbing Diogo Jota’s through ball.

Firmino equalized for Liverpool for the second time in the game

This is Firmino’s tenth Premier League goal against Arsenal, meaning he is now the top scorer in the game during the Premier League era.

He is ahead of a number of legends of the game, including team-mate Mohamed Salah, ex-Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Robbie Fowler, as well as Arsenal icon Thierry Henry.

Top scorers in Prem matches between Arsenal and Liverpool

Roberto Firmino (10 goals)

Robbie Fowler (9 goals)

Thierry Henry (8 goals)

Mohammed Salah (7 goals)

Sadio Mane (7 goals)

It was an exciting game at the Emirates Stadium, with Gabriel Martinelli giving Arsenal the lead within the first minute.

Darwin Nunez equalized in the 34th minute before Bukayo Saka regained the home side’s lead seconds before half time.

Firmino leveled Liverpool for the second time with his historic strike.

But Mikel Arteta’s men took the lead again when Saka scored a penalty to seal a 3-2 win after Thiago Alcantara was judged to have kicked Gabriel Jesus into the penalty area.

It was a game in North London

