Firm founded by SpaceX workers to debut robot-pizza truck at University of California this fall

A group of former SpaceX employees is set to disrupt the $45 billion US pizza industry this fall with help from a robotic pizza maker.

Stellar Pizza, the brainchild of former SpaceX engineer Benson Tsai and former SpaceX chief Ted Cizma, will offer perfectly cooked pizzas made by machine in about five minutes.

Aiming to keep prices affordable, 12-inch pies cost about $7 to $12 and customers can choose up to ten different toppings.

The machine can turn a ball of dough into a pie and distribute a very even amount of sauce and toppings. It is designed with in-house electronics, controlled by custom software and will be housed in a truck.

In a video showing the entire process, a ball of dough is transferred to a dough press that opens and flattens it into a symmetrical pie pan. Then the dough goes to the topping line system, where things like sauce, cheese, pepperoni and other toppings are added. Finally, the pizzas are moved to one of the four ovens for cooking.

Human staff will be on hand to pass the finished pizzas to customers. Stellar Pizza, which recently received $16.5 million in Series A funding from Jay-Z, will debut at the University of California this fall.

At SpaceX, Cizma reportedly received a mandate from founder Elon Musk to build a restaurant that was “badass” in the middle of the rocket factory.

His efforts grew to 200 employees and served 1.4 million meals a year at the space company’s locations.

“Our founders wanted to create a company that would be groundbreaking and disruptive,” Ted Cizma, Stellar Pizza’s culinary director, told The Manual.

“What sticks with me is that every dish you prepare is no more or less important than the last meal you made, or the next one,” he says. “If you serve 5,000 meals a day, that takes on a certain meaning.”

At that scale, efficiency was probably a consideration.

The pizza dough is made in-house and fermented for a few days to give it more complexity and flavor, the company said.

“Stellar fits into the pizza industry as a new brand that delivers on the promise of fast, fresh and affordable pizza,” Tsai told Pizza Today. “As the brand grows, Stellar Pizza strives to be the obvious choice for any hungry consumer craving delicious pizza.”

The pizza robot currently has the capacity to make 420 cakes.

Cizma also has some tips for anyone cooking pizza without the help of a robot. “Don’t skimp on the ingredients,” he tells The Manual. ‘Just like a computer. Garbage in, garbage out.’

Stellar is one of several companies working in the robotic pizza space. New Jersey-based PizzaHQ has converted a traditional pizzeria into a robotic pizza parlor and has plans to expand. Picnic Works is a company that rents a modular “picnic pizza station” assembly line that can produce up to 100 pies per hour with just one person supervising.

Restaurant robots are generally taking a break as the hospitality industry faces high inflation, higher employee wages and, in some cities, less footpaths due to the popularity of working from home.

Robot chefs who can cook fries, flip burgers and even make tortilla chips are increasingly being tested by brands like Chipotle, Jack in the Box and Wing Zone.

Miso Robotics, a California-based company, built a kitchen bot called Flippy that cooks 300 burgers a day and later expanded into whipping fries with a second version.

The robots – which have been in development for several years – use a combination of cameras, artificial intelligence and predictable, mechanized movement to perform repetitive tasks that service workers might find boring or worse.

“We realized that a robotic solution had to be a real solution for our customers, that it had to have a very high customer return on investment. That meant there was a fair amount of work to be taken off the table,” Mike Bell, CEO of Miso Robotics, told the Washington Post.

Robots that can make food are just the latest type of automation being used in America’s 200,000 fast food locations — which have already implemented contactless kiosks and mobile payment systems.