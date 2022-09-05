WhatsNew2Day
Firetruck collides with a tram in Sydney with three passengers injured and light rail off tracks

Australia
By Jacky

Fire truck collides with tram in central Sydney, injuring three passengers and pushing vehicle off rails

By Jade Hobman for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 02:52, September 5, 2022 | Updated: 03:09, September 5, 2022

A fire truck collided with a light rail vehicle, injuring three passengers and knocking the tram off the rails.

The accident happened Monday at the Haymarket intersection of Pitt St and Eddy Avenue in Sydney.

In a statement, the NSW Fire Brigade said: ‘The light rail has gone off the track due to the collision. Both roads are closed.’

The three passengers suffered minor injuries. A NSW ambulance crew is on the scene.

The accident happened Monday at the Haymarket intersection of Pitt Street and Eddy Avenue in Sydney (pictured)

Fire and Rescue NSW said in a statement: 'The light rail has gone off track as a result of the collision, both roads have been closed.' (shown)

An Instagram post (pictured) of the incident said: Fire truck just crashed into the tram and ran it off the tracks. Talk about a hard day at work.'

1 of 4,459

