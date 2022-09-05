Firetruck collides with a tram in Sydney with three passengers injured and light rail off tracks
Fire truck collides with tram in central Sydney, injuring three passengers and pushing vehicle off rails
A fire truck collided with a light rail vehicle, injuring three passengers and knocking the tram off the rails.
The accident happened Monday at the Haymarket intersection of Pitt St and Eddy Avenue in Sydney.
In a statement, the NSW Fire Brigade said: ‘The light rail has gone off the track due to the collision. Both roads are closed.’
The three passengers suffered minor injuries. A NSW ambulance crew is on the scene.
The accident happened Monday at the Haymarket intersection of Pitt Street and Eddy Avenue in Sydney
Fire and Rescue NSW said in a statement: 'The light rail has gone off track as a result of the collision, both roads have been closed.'
An Instagram post (pictured) of the incident said: Fire truck just crashed into the tram and ran it off the tracks. Talk about a hard day at work.’