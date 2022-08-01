Fires increase in Brazilian Amazon in July

Greenpeace photo shows smoke rising from a fire in the Amazon rainforest in the municipality of Porto Velho, Rondonia state, Brazil, on July 27, 2022.



The number of wildfires in the Brazilian Amazon rose by eight percent last month from July 2021, official figures released Monday show, the latest alarm bell for the world’s largest rainforest.

Satellite monitoring detected 5,373 fires last month, up from 4,977 in July last year, according to Brazil’s space agency INPE.

However, the number was well below the worst July ever: 19,364 fires in 2005.

July is typically the start of “fire season” in the Amazon, when drier weather fuels more fires — mostly caused by farmers and speculators clearing land for agriculture, according to experts.

The increase in the Amazon came as major fires raged in California, France and Portugal amid rising temperatures.

This has been a worrying year for fires in the Amazon, a key resource in the race to curb global warming: INPE has detected 12,906 so far, up 13 percent from the same period last year.

“It is only the beginning of the Amazon dry season, when the number of criminal wildfires unfortunately explodes,” said Romulo Batista of Greenpeace Brazil.

“In addition to decimating the forest and its biodiversity, those fires and destruction are also affecting the health of local people as a result of smoke inhalation,” he said in a statement.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who will be re-elected in October, is being criticized for his government’s controversial management of Brazil’s 60 percent share of the Amazon, which has seen a spate of fires and deforestation under his supervision.

Since the agribusiness far-right ally took office in 2019, average annual deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has increased by 75 percent compared to the previous decade.

