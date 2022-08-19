Fires in Algeria were largely contained, but more residents had to evacuate

Fierce fires have become an annual phenomenon in Algeria’s parched forests as climate change exacerbates a prolonged drought.



The wildfires that killed at least 38 people in northern Algeria have been largely contained, firefighters said Friday, but new fires forced further evacuations and the closure of some roads near the Tunisian border.

Fierce fires have become an annual phenomenon in Algeria’s parched forests, where climate change is exacerbating a prolonged drought.

Since the beginning of August, more than 200 fires have destroyed hundreds of hectares (acres).

Fire service spokesman Colonel Farouk Achour said on Friday morning that all fires were “completely under control”, but the agency later tweeted that there were seven fires in the far northeastern regions of El Tarf and Skikda.

State television showed images of an army fire-fighting plane over El Tarf, and police said several highways in the area were closed.

Social media showed people evacuating homes near a forest fire in the El Kala area, which had seen devastating fires on Thursday.

Residents of El Tarf counted their losses, including the charred remains of farm animals burned alive as flames swept through the area.

The fire “saved nothing,” said a farmer, Hamdi Gemidi, 40, who walked in rubber sandals on the ash-covered earth where the carcasses of what appeared to be sheep lay.

“This is our livelihood… We have nowhere to go and nothing to live on.”

Ghazala, 81, said she was rescued along with some animals after flames came dangerously close to her home.

‘I don’t know where to go now. Should I stay in the fields, forests or mountains?’ she asked, on the verge of tears.

“I really don’t know where to go.”

Map of Algeria with burned zones since August 1.



‘Arsonists’ arrested

The Justice Department launched an investigation after Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud suggested some of the fires this year had been deliberately lit, and authorities announced four arrests of suspected arsonists on Thursday.

If found guilty, they could face anywhere from 10 years to life.

But officials have also been accused of lack of preparation, with few firefighting planes available despite record deaths in last year’s fires and a windfall from gas exports with rising global energy prices.

Authorities said they deployed more than 1,700 firefighters on Wednesday and Thursday.

The dead included more than 10 children and a similar number of firefighters, according to multiple sources, including local journalists and the fire service.

Most were in the El Tarf region near Algeria’s eastern border with Tunisia, an area that was sweltering earlier this week in a heat of 48 degrees Celsius (118 Fahrenheit).

Algerians, both at home and in the diaspora, have mobilized to collect clothes, medicines and food to help those affected.

Dozens of trucks carrying humanitarian aid from several towns arrived in El Tarf late Thursday, regional authorities said.

Josep Borrell, head of the European Union’s foreign policy, also offered support to the Algerians who have been “hardly affected by the terrible fires”.

“The EU stands by your side in these difficult times,” he tweeted.

Algerian farmer Hamdi Gemidi checks charred animals on his farm on the outskirts of the town of El Tarf, August 18, 2022.



Burned to death

Twelve people died on their bus trying to escape when fire swept through an animal park, a witness who asked not to be named said.

When “nobody came to help us, neither the fire department nor anyone else,” park staff helped families with young children escape as flames crossed the area, Takeddine, a park employee, told AFP.

Fires last year killed at least 90 people and destroyed 100,000 hectares (247,000 acres) of forest and farmland in the north of the country.

Experts have called for a major effort to strengthen the firefighting capacity of Algeria, which has more than four million hectares of forest.

Algeria had agreed to buy seven fire-fighting planes from the Spanish company Plysa, but canceled the contract at the end of June after a diplomatic row over Western Sahara, according to specialist website Mena Defense.

Spain has also had to deal with hundreds of forest fires this year after severe heat waves and long dry periods.

On Thursday, Algeria’s Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane defended the response, adding that the government had ordered four new firefighting planes, but they would not be available until December.

The prime minister added that strong winds had exacerbated the fires and authorities had used “all means” to put them out.

