Firerose hinted at engagement to Billy Ray Cyrus WEEKS ago

Australian singer Firerose hinted at her engagement to Billy Ray Cyrus weeks ago by posting an Instagram photo of her wearing her engagement ring.

The Sydney-born singer, who is believed to be in her twenties, shocked fans after the news broke on Thursday that she is reportedly marrying the 61-year-old Achy Breaky Heart singer just five months after his divorce. from a 28-year-old woman, Tish Cyrus.

But now it turns out the rising country star has been open about her upcoming wedding for weeks, having previously posed in a photo with a dazzling diamond ring on her engagement finger.

In a photo taken by her fiancé in Music Row Downtown Nashville, the blonde beauty unveiled the jewel.

The post was soon inundated with comments from friends and family congratulating the couple.

Billy Ray and Firerose – whose age is unknown – collaborated on a single called New Day last year.

The pair spent time together in a number of posts on both of their Instagram accounts.

Billy Ray is father to five children with Tish Cyrus, 55, daughters Brandi, 35, Miley, 29, and Noah, 22, and sons Trace, 33, and Braison, 28.

The romantic relationship could affect Billy Ray’s relationship with superstar singer Miley, according to The Sun, which reported that the father and daughter had unfollowed each other’s Instagram accounts amid tension.

Adding to the suspense is “confusion” over the timeline as to when he and Firerose started seeing each other. In her divorce filing earlier this year, Tish said she and Billy Ray hadn’t lived together for over two years.

“Billy is happier than he’s been with Firerose in a long time,” said an insider. “There had been problems in his marriage for a while. He and Tish have been on and off for the better part of a decade, but things were over for a while before the announcement in April.”

However, not everyone sees their decision to move forward so quickly in the same light. There has been some tension with Miley, which is unfortunate to see, but everyone is hopeful that they will get over it soon enough.

“Luckily, his other kids don’t have any problems with him and he just worked on a song with his youngest, Noah.”

Firerose was born and raised in Sydney, Australia and moved to Los Angeles at the age of 19, according to a 2021 report from Main Street Nashville.

A source told The Sun: ‘Billy is happier than he’s been with Firerose in a long time’

She told the outlet that she has long had a penchant for singing and writing songs.

“I honestly can’t tell you where it came from, but my mind and soul were connected to the world through music and helped me understand everything,” she told the outlet. “I came home from school and wrote a song about my day and thought it was the normal thing to do.”

She said she taught herself piano: “It just felt good to sit behind the keys. I didn’t know the names of the chords, but I felt it and played by ear.’

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus announced in a joint statement in April that they had split after nearly 29 years of marriage; they are pictured in Los Angeles in February 2019

Firerose opened up about moving to the United States after graduating high school, saying, “There was a very strong calling in me that I felt my destiny was to be in America.”

She said she and Billy Ray wrote their song New Day via Zoom during the pandemic and called it “a song of hope for a new day” for every human being who seeks, reaches out and prays for a new day.

“Here we are with this promise of a new day that we’ve all been praying for. We’re all ready to turn the page. I hope the song we wrote together can bring a spark of joy to people’s days, even if it’s not a new day for everyone yet.”

Cyrus was spotted on the red carpet at an event in Las Vegas last April

Who is Firerose? Firerose is a singer and songwriter

She was born and raised in Sydney, Australia

She moved to Los Angeles at the age of 19 to continue her music career

She first met Billy Ray Cryus 10 years ago on the set of Hannah Montana

The singer reportedly started dating Billy in 2021

Billy’s new relationship has led to a falling out with superstar daughter Miley, as The Sun reported that the couple had been arguing of some sort, and things have escalated to the point where they’ve broken off communication with each other, including unfollowing each other on Instagram.

“Miley is all about peace, but she didn’t agree with some of the things her father did. It’s really escalated and they’re not on good terms,” ​​a source told the publication.

“Words were exchanged about what happened towards the end of Billy and Tish’s marriage,” the insider claimed, and since then “they’ve obviously seen things very differently.”

Their relationship has come to the point that neither father nor daughter are willing to take the first step and offer an olive branch to mend their differences.

“Neither of them is very keen to make amends now without apologies,” said the person close to the situation.

In fact, both father and daughter sound like they’ve dug their feet deep enough into the ground that they aren’t willing to budge on the matter.

“The rest of the family hopes it will pass soon and they can make it right, but Billy and Miley are both upset,” the source explained.