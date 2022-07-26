Firefighters tackle California wildfire as heat wave grips parts of US

A forest decimated by the Oak Fire near Mariposa, California.



Firefighters fought the biggest wildfire of the summer in California on Monday, a blaze near the famed Yosemite National Park that has forced thousands of people to evacuate, officials said.

The Oak Fire in central California comes as parts of the United States remain in the throes of a blistering heat wave.

The Oak Fire in Mariposa County has engulfed 16,791 acres (6,795 hectares) and has been contained 10 percent, said Cal Fire, the state fire department.

According to Cal Fire, it is the most devastating eruption yet this fire season, destroying more than three times the acreage of the nearby Washburn Fire, which is nearly 90 percent under control.

But it pales in comparison to last year’s Dixie Fire, which burned nearly a million acres.

“What we’re seeing here (Oak Fire) is very indicative of what we’ve seen over the past two years in fires all over California, in the West,” Jon Heggie, a Cal Fire battalion chief, told CNN.

“These fires burn at such a speed and intensity that it is extremely challenging and extremely dangerous for both the public and firefighters,” Heggie said.

“It’s going so fast that it doesn’t give people much time and sometimes they will just have to evacuate with just the shirts on their backs,” he said.

A firefighter uses a drop torch to ignite a backfire at the Oak Fire near Mariposa, California.



The Oak Fire has so far forced the evacuation of some 3,000 people, officials said, and the hot, dry conditions and steep, rugged terrain of the Sierra Nevada foothills complicate firefighting efforts.

More than 2,000 firefighters, supported by 17 helicopters, have been deployed against the Oak Fire, which broke out Friday near the southwestern edge of Yosemite National Park.

—’Direct consequence’ of climate change—

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Mariposa County on Saturday, citing “conditions of extreme danger to the safety of persons and property.”

In recent years, California and other parts of the western United States have been ravaged by massive and fast-moving wildfires, caused by years of drought and a warming climate.

“What I can tell you is that this is a direct result of what climate change is,” Heggie told CNN.

A fire fighting helicopter passes the setting sun while fighting the Oak Fire near Mariposa, California.



“You can’t have a 10-year drought in California and expect everything to stay the same,” he said. “We are now paying the price for that ten-year drought.

“That drought is the cause of what we call mega fires.”

Evidence of global warming could be seen elsewhere in the country as 60 million Americans were under a heat advisory on Monday.

The National Weather Service said there are heat advisories in the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley, while stifling temperatures are expected to ease Tuesday in the northeast and mid-Atlantic.

The usually cool Pacific Northwest will see temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius) in the Columbia River Gorge and Columbia River Basin.

It said Tuesday is likely to break daily record highs from Northern California to the Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington areas.

Smoke rises behind firefighters at the Oak Fire in Mariposa, California.



Cities have opened cooling stations and extended the reach of at-risk communities such as the homeless and those without air conditioning.

Several regions of the world have been hit by extreme heat waves in recent months, such as Western Europe in July and India in March to April, incidents that scientists say are an undeniable sign of a warming climate.

The extreme weather prompted former Vice President Al Gore, a tireless climate advocate, to issue a stark warning on Sunday about “inaction” by US lawmakers.

When asked whether he believes US President Joe Biden should declare a climate emergency, which would give him additional policy powers, Gore was blunt.

“Mother Nature has already declared it a global emergency,” Gore told ABC.

Thousands evacuated as California wildfires grow

© 2022 AFP