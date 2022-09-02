Firefighters spend HOURS ‘re-mooving’ cow’s head from a tree after it got stuck

<!–

Some things in life are just “extremely ridiculous.”

At least, according to the firefighters who spent a few hours ‘retrieving’ a cow’s head from a tree after it got stuck.

The poor animal got stuck in the fork of a tree in Chilbolton Common, Hampshire on Wednesday evening.

After receiving a call at around 7:40pm on Wednesday, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) crew teamed up with an animal rescue consultant to cut down the tree and free the cow at 11pm.

The service joked on Twitter: ‘The crew worked to get the animal out of the willow tree [on Wednesday] evening.’

The cow was head-stuck in the fork of a willow tree in Chilbolton Common, Hampshire

It took firefighters more than three hours to free the animal. Police later joked that the situation was “extremely ridiculous.”

Two photos of the animal posted by firefighters showed a front and rear view of the trapped cow as it waited to be freed.

HIWFRS Animal Rescue Tactical Adviser Mark Compton said: ‘Within Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service we have specialist crews trained in handling animal rescues.

“The Winchester animal rescue team worked to release the cow by enlarging the hole and manipulating the animal’s head until it was clear of the tree.”