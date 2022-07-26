Firefighters slow growth of California blaze near Yosemite

A bird flies over an air tanker battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, California, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Noah Berger



Firefighters have significantly slowed the spread of a massive wildfire in a forest near Yosemite National Park, setting 55 homes and other buildings on fire and driving thousands from their homes, officials said Monday.

“It was a successful day for aircraft and firefighters, resulting in minimal fire growth. Helicopters dropped 300,000 liters of water on the fire. Crews are continuing to build control lines and extinguish hot spots along existing lines,” he said. a Monday night report from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

Thousands of mountain community residents were still under evacuation orders Monday as smoke from the fire drifted more than 200 miles (222 km) and reached Lake Tahoe, parts of Nevada and the San Francisco Bay Area, officials said.

“It was just terrible with the air quality,” said Kim Zagaris, a consultant at the Association of Western Fire Brigadeswhich maps wildfires across the country.

More than 2,500 firefighters with aircraft support fought the blaze, known as the Oak Fire, which broke out last Friday near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County. Officials described “explosive fire behavior” on Saturday as flames swept through bone-dry vegetation, causing the worst drought in decades.

An air tanker drops retarder while trying to stop the Oak Fire from progressing in Mariposa County, California, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Noah Berger



The fire had taken up 27 square miles (70 square kilometers) of forest area, with 16% containment, Cal Fire said. The cause was under investigation.

Firefighters struggled on steep terrain Monday in temperatures reaching the mid to high 90s.

On Sunday, ground forces protected homes as air tankers dropped retardant on 15-meter flames that swept over ridges east of the small community of Jerseydale.

Two major fires are burning in California, which is going through a fairly typical ramp up to what will certainly be an active fire year once California’s infamous Santa Ana and Diablo wind events begin in September, Zagaris said.

“We’ve been lucky. We’re not as far along as we were last year around this time,” he said. “But the fuels, the vegetation, are much drier than last year. It’s so dry there.”

An air tanker flies past flames as it battles the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, California, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Noah Berger



Zagaris compared California wildfires this year to 2008, when few fires burned early but a barrage of lightning struck the state in mid-summer “and before we knew it, there were 2,000 fires in the northern part of the state.”

On Monday, there were evacuations for more than 6,000 people living in a span of several miles from the sparsely populated fire zone in the Sierra Nevada foothills, though a handful of residents defied orders and stayed behind, said Adrienne Freeman, a spokesman for the US Forest Service. .

“We are urging people to evacuate when told,” she said.

Jane and Wes Smith lost their home for more than 37 years and Jane, according to their son, Nick Smith, SFGate had only enough time to load up her two horses and flee. reported.

Wes Smith is a Mariposa County Emergency Services Coordinator who worked on firefighting as their home burned down.

A helicopter drops water while fighting the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, California, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Noah Berger



A helicopter flies over flames as it battles the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, California, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Noah Berger



Residents affected by the Oak Fire listen to updates from fire officials at a community meeting in Mariposa County, California, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Noah Berger



An air tanker drops retarder while trying to prevent the Oak Fire from reaching the Lushmeadows community in Mariposa County, California, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Noah Berger



An air tanker drops retarder while trying to prevent the Oak Fire from reaching the Lushmeadows community in Mariposa County, California, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Noah Berger



A firefighter stands atop a fire truck shortly after enlisting to fight the Oak Fire in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, California, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Noah Berger



The Oak Fire burns behind a scorched pickup truck in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, California, early Sunday, July 24, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Noah Berger



An air tanker drops retarder while trying to stop the Oak Fire from progressing on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Mariposa County, California. Credit: AP Photo/Noah Berger



An air tanker drops retarder while trying to stop the Oak Fire from progressing on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Mariposa County, California. Credit: AP Photo/Noah Berger



An air tanker flies past flames as it battles the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, California, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Noah Berger



El incendio cerca de Jerseydale, condado Mariposa, California, el 23 de julio del 2022. Credit: Photo AP/Noah Berger



The couple “has lost everything. 37 years of memories, generations of family treasures, and countless more sentimental things,” their son said in a statement. GoFundMe page.

Numerous roads were closed, including a stretch of State Route 140, one of the main routes to Yosemite.

California has seen increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists have said the weather will remain more extreme and wildfires will be more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.

Pacific Gas & Electric said on its website that more than 2,600 homes and businesses in the area had lost power as of Monday and there was no indication when it would be restored.

The Oak Fire was fueled as firefighters made progress against a previous blaze, the Washburn Fire, which burned to the edge of a forest of giant redwoods in the southernmost part of Yosemite National Park.

The latest fire, which covers an area of ​​19 square kilometers, was 87% under control Monday after it burned for two weeks and penetrated the Sierra National Forest.

US firefighters race to protect Yosemite’s giant redwoods

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.