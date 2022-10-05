Firefighter's shocking video reveals why you should ALWAYS shut bedroom door before going to sleep

A firefighter’s shocking video has revealed why you should always close your bedroom door before going to sleep.

The first responder, from Massachusetts, using the username @smoking doctor online, shared a dramatic clip on TikTok earlier this week, showing how locking your bedroom entrance before going to bed can ultimately save your life.

In the video, which has been viewed more than eight million times, he scoured a child’s bedroom, which appeared to be in pristine condition.

Then he turned to show the rest of the house, which had been completely destroyed by a fire.

Fire safety tips: How to protect yourself and your family from smoke and flames Sleep with your bedroom door closed

Install smoke detectors on every level, in all bedrooms and outside sleeping areas

Test the alarms every month and make sure the batteries are fresh

Make a ‘fire escape plan’ together with family members and practice this twice a year

If there is a fire in your house, go outside immediately and call for help – never go in for anything or anyone again

Source: Red Cross

The hallway leading from the bedroom had burn marks on the walls, the ceiling had been smashed, furniture was thrown all over the place, and several pieces of rubble lay on the floor.

“Don’t forget to close the bedroom doors before going to sleep, it can make a big difference,” he wrote on TikTok.

Daniel Madrzykowski, research director of the Underwriters Laboratories’ Fire Safety Research Institute, previously told the New York Times those fires feed on oxygen, so closing a door shuts off an air source that can help fan the flames. It can also act as a barrier and slow the spread of flames and smoke.

US Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrelle also shared: Verify“Fires don’t spread as quickly as we can keep doors closed, so close your doors at night when you go to bed.

“Fire needs air, so anything we do to slow down the oxygen source will slow the fire down. So yes, any barriers save time.’

The 15-second clip of the firefighter left many people on the internet terrified, as some took to the comment section to say a “new fear” had been “unlocked.”

Others agreed with his message, with one person even revealing that closing their bedroom door “saved her life.”

“My whole apartment went up in flames,” she recalls.

A few different users explained that they couldn’t sleep with their doors closed due to pets or fears they had of not being able to hear if their children needed help.

“My fear prevents me from closing mine to make sure my kids are okay,” one mother wrote.

“I always keep my door open. I’m afraid I won’t hear my kids kidnapped,” said another.

Someone else added, “I need to hear what’s happening in my house.”

According to Red Crossother things you can do to protect your home from fire include installing smoke detectors on every level, in all bedrooms and outside the sleeping areas, testing the alarms every month, and making sure the batteries are fresh.

The organization also recommended creating a ‘fire escape plan’ with family members and practicing it twice a year.

It added that if there is a fire in your home, you should immediately go outside and call for help – and never go back in for anything or anyone.