Firefighters race to protect California town threatened by wildfire

The ancient Klamath River Community Hall lies in ruins after it was destroyed by the McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest northwest of Yreka, California.



Rain and cooler conditions Tuesday brought some relief to hundreds of firefighters battling a Northern California wildfire that killed two people and threatens the 8,000-population city of Yreka.

The state fire department, CalFire, said that although the weather had “limited the spread of fire,” vegetation in the area “remains extremely dry” and is in danger of being ignited by lightning strikes.

“The continued threat of thunderstorms and associated strong, erratic winds could lead to increased fire behavior,” CalFire said.

The McKinney fire in Klamath National Forest near the Oregon border is California’s largest wildfire so far this year, though it remains much smaller than last year’s Dixie Fire, which destroyed nearly a million acres.

According to CalFire, more than 55,000 acres (22,000 hectares) of the sparsely populated forest have been destroyed and the fire has been contained to zero percent.

Firefighters build containment pipes to stop the fire from spreading, and use bulldozers to build a firebreak to protect Yreka, the county seat of Siskiyou County.

The McKinney Fire killed two people, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters found two dead in a burned-out car in the driveway of a home in the city of Klamath River on Sunday.

Flames burn toward the Klamath River during the McKinney Fire in Klamath National Forest northwest of Yreka, California.



Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue said the pair were likely caught in the fast-moving conflagration as they tried to flee.

Sherri Marchetti-Perrault, who lived off Highway 96, told the Los Angeles Times that her house had burned to the ground.

“When we left, everything was on fire,” Marchetti-Perrault told the newspaper. “It went so fast. We left with the clothes on our backs. We couldn’t breathe and we couldn’t see.”

‘hold out’

California, along with much of the western United States, is in the throes of its worst drought in more than 1,000 years.

The drought, exacerbated by human-induced climate change, has left rural areas parched and vulnerable to the wildfires that break out naturally, making the fires hotter, faster and more destructive.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Siskiyou County, and more than 2,000 rural residents have received evacuation orders.

A chimney is all that remains of a riverside home in Klamath River northwest of Yreka, California.



According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, the fire destroyed more than 100 buildings — including homes, a grocery store and a community center — in the Yreka area.

“The surrounding areas should be ready to leave if needed. Please do not hesitate to evacuate,” the county sheriff tweeted.

“I try not to leave too early because I’m helping my mother,” said Rafael Franco, who lives in the mandatory evacuation area.

“She is not in the best physical health to make ends meet,” Franco told AFP.

“If at the last minute I see the fire crossing the ridge where we are, we go out and grab what we can and get to work and hope for the best.”

Marjie Lawrence, who fled the Klamath River Friday night, said she was going back to pick up some belongings in case the fire spread to her house.

A burned statue lies in the ruins of a home in northern California’s Klamath River community.



The McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest is the largest wildfire in California this year.



“We take things in case the house goes. We take things we want, but not too much,” Lawrence said.

The McKinney Fire comes just days after the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park destroyed dozens of buildings and forced thousands to evacuate.

California still has months of fire season ahead of it.

Other parts of the world have also suffered severe wildfires this year, as scientists say climate change is making heatwaves more frequent and intense, increasing the risk of fires.

