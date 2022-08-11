Firefighters fight large wildfire in southwestern France

This photo taken by the fire brigade of the Gironde region SDIS 33, (Departmental Fire and Rescue Service 33) shows firefighters fighting a fire near Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux, in southwestern France, Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Credit: SDIS 33 via AP



More than 1,000 firefighters struggled on Thursday to contain a major wildfire that has devastated a large pine forest in southwestern France, in a region already ravaged by flames last month.

Local authorities said more than 68 square kilometers (26 square miles) have burned in the Gironde region and neighboring Landes since Tuesday, as France, like other European countries, is experiencing a hot and dry summer.

Temperatures in the region were expected to reach 40 C (104 F) on Thursday.

The fire forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people and destroyed at least 16 homes.

Spanish state television shows dozens of trucks turning around and staying in Spain due to a border closure due to the fire in France. TVE reported that truck drivers, many carrying perishable goods, were looking for ways to cross the border as the parking lots in and around the Irun crossing are full.

An important highway near the French city of Bordeaux was also closed.

Photos released by firefighters showed flames raging through pine forests at night, sending clouds of smoke into the sky and illuminating the sky with intense orange light.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin were due to visit the evacuated town of Hostens on Thursday to meet firefighters, rescuers, local officials and volunteers.

This photo provided by the Fire Brigade of the Gironde Region SDIS 33, (Departmental Fire and Rescue Service 33) shows firefighters fighting a fire near Hostens, south of Bordeaux, in southwestern France, Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Credit: SDIS 33 via AP



Darmanin said nine planes and two helicopters have been mobilized to fight the blaze.

The Gironde region was hit last month by major wildfires that forced the evacuation of more than 39,000 people, including residents and tourists.

France is in the midst of its fourth heat wave of the year this week as the country faces what the government has warned is the worst drought on record.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that several European countries have offered their help to fight French forest fires, citing Germany, Greece, Poland, Romania and Austria.

