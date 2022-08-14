Firefighters fight fires in southeastern France

Fires in France in 2022 devastated an area three times the annual average over the past 10 years.



French firefighters fought wildfires in the southeast of the country on Saturday, while officials kept an eye on a massive blaze that appeared to be contained further west.

France has been ravaged this summer by a historic drought that has forced water use across the country, as well as a series of heatwaves that experts say are caused by climate change.

On Saturday, a renewed “virulent” fire in the department of Aveyron near Toulouse forced the evacuation of more than 130 people, officials said, while another fire progressed in the department of Drome, south of Lyon.

The fires in Aveyron and Drome have destroyed more than 1,200 hectares.

A fire in the fabled Broceliande forest in Brittany’s northwestern region where King Arthur roamed destroyed nearly 400 acres, but officials said on Saturday the blaze had stopped.

A 40-kilometer fire front in the Gironde and Landes departments around Bordeaux “didn’t progress overnight either. Firefighters are working on the periphery,” police said in a statement.

But officials said it was premature to say the fire – which has already flared up once – was under control.

“We remain vigilant” because “although we can’t see huge flames, the fire continues to consume vegetation and soil,” Arnaud Mendousse, of Gironde Fire and Rescue, told AFP.

Image showing how peat fires, nicknamed “zombie fires”, spread underground.



Officials suspect arson may have played a role in the latest flare-up, which has burned 7,400 acres since Tuesday.

Weather forecasters expect thunderstorms in the region in the evening with gusts of wind up to 60 kilometers per hour.

The wind “could fan the fire” that is “in a state of pause,” Mendousse warned.

To keep the situation under control, firefighters in the Gironde on Saturday were pouring water over the hot and still smoking earth.

Fireworks prohibited

Authorities reopened a highway between Bordeaux and Spain on Saturday after closing a 20-kilometer stretch on Wednesday.

Traditional fireworks for the Catholic Feast of the Assumption on Monday, when Mary is said to have entered Heaven, have been banned in several areas.

Corsica was ravaged at night by winds of 95 kilometers per hour and was hit by hail, Meteo-France said.

France has been ravaged by a historic drought this summer.



Forecaster Claire Chanal said the storms expected this weekend could lead to flooding and hail.

EU members, including Germany, Poland, Austria and Romania, have pledged reinforcements of a total of 361 firefighters to join the roughly 1,100 French on the ground, along with several water bombardments from the European Union’s fleet.

Most of the reinforcements had arrived on the ground, and the last 146 firefighters from Poland arrived late Saturday afternoon.

“Here we are all volunteers. We are trained, we want to help,” said Tone Neuhalfel, a 36-year-old German firefighter.

The Atlantic port of Brest reached 35.9 degrees Celsius (96.6 degrees Fahrenheit), a record for the month of August.

Forests off limits

In eastern France, police said on Saturday they were banning access to most forests in the Bas-Rhin region near the German border.

Cars, cyclists, hikers, hunters and fishermen are not allowed to enter until Tuesday, the police said in a statement. Only residents have access to the area.

Map of the French Gironde region showing the areas where the fires have re-ignited since August 9 and the zones that have burned in since July 12.



“It is an extreme step in the face of an exceptional situation,” said Pierre Grandadam, president of a group that includes the forested communities of Alsace.

“Everything is dry, the smallest gesture can lead to a conflagration. I’ve never seen anything like it,” said the 74-year-old.

“We pray for rain.”

The fire near Bordeaux broke out in July – the driest month in France since 1961 – destroying 14,000 hectares and forcing thousands of people to evacuate before it was under control.

But it continued to smolder in the tinder-dry pine forests and peaty soil.

Fires in France in 2022 devastated an area that is three times the annual average over the past 10 years, with fires also this week in the Alps of Jura, Isere and Ardèche.

European Copernicus satellite data showed that more carbon dioxide greenhouse gas – more than a million tons – had been released by the 2022 wildfires in France than in any summer since registration began in 2003.

