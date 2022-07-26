Firefighters begin to rein in California fire, sparing Yosemite for now

Firefighters finally began to bring California’s largest wildfire under control this year on Monday, halting eastward expansion into nearby Yosemite National Park, while thousands of people remained under evacuation orders.

The Oak Fire has expanded rapidly since it began on Friday, overwhelming the initial commitment of firefighters as extremely hot and dry weather fueled its galloping pace through dry forest and undergrowth.

Several California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) officials said the fire initially behaved differently than any others they’d seen, with burning embers starting smaller fires up to two miles before the main conflagration.

But firefighters haven’t seen that so-called spotting since, Cal Fire spokesman Natasha Fouts said Monday from the incident command center in Merced, about 130 miles (210 km) inland from San Francisco.

The absence of other major fires in the region allowed Cal Fire to focus 2,500 firefighters on the blaze, and the lack of wind allowed the continuous use of aircraft to drop water and fire retardants, officials said.

“It was a perfect storm of a good kind,” said Hector Vasquez, a Cal Fire spokesman, at the command post in Mariposa, California, closer to the fire.

The fire’s northward direction took it toward the Sierra National Forest, but out of Yosemite, some 10 miles (10 km) away. A forest of Yosemite’s giant, ancient redwood trees was threatened by another wildfire weeks ago.

The Oak Fire grew to 16,791 acres (6,795 hectares) Monday morning, an increase of 1,200 acres overnight and more than half the size of San Francisco, Cal Fire said.

The fire had more than doubled in size from Saturday to Sunday. It was down 10% on Monday compared to zero on Sunday.

The remains of cars set ablaze by the Oak Fire near Jerseydale, Mariposa County, California, July 25, 2022. © David Swanson, Reuters

Since it started on Friday, the fire has forced more than 3,700 people from their homes. Wes Smith, a Mariposa County Sheriff Department agent, and his wife Jane lost their home aged 37, their son Nick wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“It’s devastating to literally lose everything in an instant without notice,” he wrote.

The fire destroyed seven residential buildings, officials said, lowering a previous figure of 10.

High temperatures in the area on Monday were expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius with a light breeze throughout the day.

A 20% chance of thunderstorms was predicted Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Otherwise, the area could expect 100 degree weather for much of the week.

More than two decades of drought and rising temperatures have conspired to make California more vulnerable than ever to wildfires, with the two most devastating years on record in 2020 and 2021, when more than 6.8 million acres (2.75 million hectares) burned down, an area larger than the size of Rwanda.

