Firefighters battle blaze in northwestern Spain

Firefighters, supported by more than 20 aircraft, fought a forest fire in northwestern Spain that appears to have been deliberately lit, local authorities said on Thursday.

Fueled by high winds and a heat wave, the fire in Galicia has already destroyed some 600 hectares of forest and undergrowth, the regional government said in a statement.

“Everything points to it being started intentionally,” it said.

The fire started Wednesday in several places near the city of Verin near the border with Portugal, which is experiencing the worst drought in a century.

Authorities said the fire does not currently pose a threat to “inhabited areas”.

Scientists say human-induced climate change is making extreme weather events, including heatwaves and droughts, more frequent and intense. They in turn increase the risk of fires, which emit greenhouse gases for climate heating.

Spain has had 354 wildfires since the beginning of the year, fueled by scorching temperatures and drought.

According to the European Union’s satellite monitoring service EFFIS, the flames have destroyed nearly 230,000 hectares, more than in any other country in Europe.

Since the weekend, much of Spain has been gripped by the third heat wave since June.

Temperatures will rise above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in the south and east on Thursday.

