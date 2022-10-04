Firefighters battle blaze at historic building at the Old Cathedral Building in Belfast

More than 50 firefighters were sent to tackle a blaze at a historic building in Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at the Old Cathedral Building on Donegall Street in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter at 5.37am.

The building houses a number of small creative businesses.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “Eight fire appliances from Belfast, one command support unit from Lisburn, two aerial appliances, 52 firefighters and five officers are in attendance.”

Business owners watched as their work ‘literally went up in flames’.

Firefighters attend the blaze at the old cathedral building on Donegall Street. The road is still closed

Firefighters use hoses to put out the fire in the old cathedral building in Donegal. The site is home to a number of creative companies

Tina Calder, owner of Excalibur Press, which has offices in the building, said: ‘I got a call this morning just before 9am. My brother is a security guard at Ulster University and he said, ‘Tina, your building is on fire’.

“Of course I jumped up, got a taxi, came in and literally stood there for about an hour and a half just crying and watching the building go up in flames.”

Ms Calder called the landlord, agent and other tenants as she watched the building continue to burn.

She added: ‘It was just heartbreaking to see people’s studies go. A man owns a violin making studio – it was gone. There are illustrators in there who have art.

“We can see that our offices will probably have significant water and smoke damage. All five of my employees work from home today.

‘We’ve had a wonderful outpouring of support from the community here in the Cathedral Quarter asking what they can do to help and it’s just wonderful to see the community coming together to support us.’

Freelance illustrator Elly Makem, who has a studio space in the building, told BBC she saw her work ‘literally go up in flames’.

She told the BBC Good morning Ulster programme: ‘All my work is in that building.

‘I have physical items that I haven’t submitted to clients yet and I have a £3,000 laptop that I bought last year that had all my work on it.

‘Every piece of equipment I’ve collected over the last eight years is in that building.

‘I’ve put so much effort into trying to do it freelance; it’s just watching it literally go up in flames.’

People have taken to social media to react to the fire which happened in the early hours of this morning on Donegall Street, Belfast

Declan Keeney, a professor at Ulster University, wrote on Twitter: ‘Heartbroken for the many brilliant small businesses, organizations and artists based in the cathedral buildings in Donegall St this morning given all they bring to the area.

Sad to see this building and its heritage so badly damaged by fire.

“Thoughts are with our neighbors this morning.”

Belfast City Councilor Fiona Ferguson added: ‘Devastating morning for residents, businesses and groups affected by the fire in the Cathedral Quarter.

“I have raised the issue with the chief executive of Belfast City Council to see what urgent support can be provided.”

The public has been told to expect delays in the Donegall Street, Royal Avenue and York Street areas.

Translink said all Metro and Ulsterbus services will avoid the area for the time being.

Firefighters remain on scene.