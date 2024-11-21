Fired college football coach’s wife takes bitter swipe at former school’s roster

The wife of former UMass head coach Don Brown criticized the school’s decision to fire her husband after pointing out its staggering lack of NIL money compared to other teams.

Brown was fired by UMass earlier this week after going 6-28 in his second stint as head coach, having previously held the position from 2004 to 2008. He also spent time as the Minutemen’s defensive coordinator from 1998 to 1999.

Saturday’s 35-34 loss to the Liberty Flames was the last straw, and the school announced it had parted ways with the 69-year-old on Monday.

However, even though he leaves with a poor 2-8 record this season, Brown’s wife, Deborah, was angered that her husband was actually working miracles with the roster at his disposal after claiming that the UMass roster falls too low. below the NIL value of its rivals.

She wrote on And how many teams do we play so close?

One user responded: ‘360K you mean? It has to be more than 36K.’

Deborah Brown spoke out in defense of her husband, who was fired by UMass on Monday

The combined NIL money of the teams UMass played this season is a combined total of $48,798,653 million dollars versus our $36,000. And we play against how many teams so close?! —Deborah Brown (@BriwnDeborah) November 19, 2024

But Deborah confirmed: ‘Right amount!’

Other fans were left in disbelief after NIL’s reveal, with one writing: “Yes, that was an impossible situation.”

Another said: ‘NIL in its current form is ruining college athletics… UMass will always be UMass and will never win anything significant… but this disparity is simply huge.’

While one simply posted: ‘Coach Brown is a magician!!’

Brown has more than 40 years of college football coaching experience after accepting his first job as Mansfield’s defensive coordinator in 1983.

He previously served as DC under Jim Harbaugh, now head coach of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers, for five seasons at Michigan.