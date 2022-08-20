Fired CNN host Stelter has 3 years left on his $1M contract – shareholder wants ‘centrist’ network

Fired CNN host Brian Stelter has three years left on his $1 million-a-year contract, it was revealed Friday, when a major shareholder said he wanted the news network to return to its “more centrist” reporting roots.

Neither Stelter nor CNN have commented on the details of the Reliable Sources host’s contract or resignation, but he will almost certainly be pocketed the six-figure sum he would have earned if the network had allowed him to play until 2025. stay.

Meanwhile, billionaire media mogul John Malone, owner of Liberty Media — a key stakeholder in CNN’s new parent company — told The New York Times that he had “nothing to do with” the impeachment of Reliable Sources broadcaster.

He did say he wanted “the ‘news’ part of CNN to be more centrist, but I’m not in charge or directly involved.”

“I’d like to see CNN evolve back into the kind of journalism it started out with, and actually have journalists, which would be unique and refreshing,” he told CNBC.

CNN CEO Chris Licht warned his staff of future “major” changes that they “might not understand or like” following Stelter’s resignation.

“I want to recognize that this is a time of significant change, and I know many of you are unsettled,” Licht told his staff, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. “There will be more changes, and maybe you don’t understand or like it.”

Some employees expressed concern that Stelter’s departure from the company is an indicator of the removal of other anchors.

“I think people are rightly saddened that Brian is leaving,” someone familiar with the situation told the Hollywood Reporter. “He was a big presence on the network, but (we) understand Chris needs to make his mark on the network.”

Stelter confirmed in a statement to: NPR that he would be stepping down from the show, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in March.

He added that he was grateful for the show and his team’s research into “the media, the truth and the stories that shape our world.”

“It was a rare privilege to run a weekly show aimed at the press at a time when it had never been more consistent.”

In his appeal, echoing his warning to his staff, Licht complimented Stelter’s contributions to CNN, while criticizing outside media speculating how the show will continue.

“Give it a minute, watch things develop and then give feedback,” he said.

Licht, who was hired as head of the broadcaster’s news service in February, has been introduced to the company after a series of layoffs and strategic changes.

Jeffrey Toobin, CNN’s legal analyst, announced last week that he would not be returning to the network after his vacation.

Some speculated online that other anchors could be next, with Don Lemon, a lightning rod for the right, being mentioned.

In addition to the internal loss of employees, CNN is also shutting down its CNN+ streaming service after being online for less than a month.

This decision resulted in the layoff of 239 employees.

In light of the show’s staff relocations, Licht announced it would be lifting the hiring freeze.

“You heard me say in my first town hall that I’m going to make decisions more slowly than some would like,” Licht said in a June memo.

“I know that this organization has gone through tremendous changes in the past four months, so I am approaching this process slowly and thoughtfully as we look at all parts of the operation.

“We will continue to adapt where it makes sense to best serve our people and the company.”

Stelter, after announcing that his show had been cancelled, said on Twitter that the final recordings will air Sunday morning.

In addition, he also recorded the show’s final podcast, which is currently available online from Friday morning.

All of the recent news of the changes at CNN has been accompanied by a nosedive in ratings, dropping it to less than half its rival on Fox News and averaging just 787,000 this year.

Stelter’s show, however, struggled in the ratings war with Fox News.

Fox’s rival show, MediaBuzz, averaged 1.5 million viewers this year, while Reliable Sources had 787,000 viewers.

Reliable sources have the lowest figure since 2015, losing 26 percent of the total audience from last year.

It has lost 34 percent among 25-54 year olds and 31 percent in the 18-49 demographic.