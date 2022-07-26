Fired cable news hosts Cuomo and Olbermann plot podcast comebacks

I hope you all had a good weekend. As you can see I wasn’t eaten by a shark, although that’s because my husband forgot to register for a beach pass. Next time is the charm, Evan!!

On tap for today: Cable news thugs are turning to podcasting, pornographic content on Spotify, and revenue samples (the latter is a little less snappy than the first two).

Chris Cuomo and Keith Olbermann Return From Cable News Exile With New Podcasts

Why try to reason with cable news executives when you can just launch your own podcast? In the past week, both Keith Olbermann and Chris Cuomo have announced new shows that will (maybe) put them back in the spotlight.

Olbermann, who? was fired from MSNBC in 2011 for donating to a few Democratic campaigns (the 2010 scandals were so strange), partners with iHeartMedia for a daily news show. Countdown with Keith Olbermann is about sports, politics and who is the worst person in the world right now. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but Olbermann told The Wall Street Journal that the budget for his show is “extremely large”. That’s encouraging!

Cuomo, meanwhile, is going solo. And he really wants you to know. Cuomo was fired from CNN last year after helping his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, navigate the sexual harassment allegations against him. Now he is a #FreeAgent and urges listeners of his newly launched show, The Chris Cuomo Project, to think of themselves in those terms. “A free agent to me is someone who is not tied to any party, team or tribe; you are not burdened by any affiliation, agenda or dogma’, he said in his first episode. He doesn’t need CNN anymore, although he would very much like $125 million in cashplease.

Olbermann’s show will start on August 1. Cuomo’s show released its first episode last week and is ranked 42nd on Apple’s best podcast chart. It’s not a match though in front of Back to the beach with Kristin and Stephen, who somehow managed to surpass even Rogan. Cable never died – it just started a podcast.

Revenue example: Spotify and SiriusXM

It’s that time again, when Wall Street loses its shit, and I need to wake up to Spotify’s investor call. I hate waking up early but I love a 10Q so it basically gets even.

When Spotify drops tomorrow, investors and analysts will be looking for premium subscription numbers and profit margins. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall wrote in a note to investors that he expects Spotify to add a healthy 5 million paid subscribers (2 million last quarter). Cahall lowered his estimate for Spotify’s profit margin slightly from 26.2 percent to 25.6 percent. Spotify’s margins have lagged behind what analysts would like partly because of the $1 billion investment in podcasting technique and talent. Podcasting isn’t profitable for Spotify yet (and certainly won’t be in tomorrow’s profit), but the company is betting it will deliver better margins than music in the long run. One bright spot that Cahall mentions, however, is that Spotify is less likely to be affected by the cratering digital advertising activity that Snap and Twitter tumble last week.

SiriusXM will drop Thursday afternoon, and that might be a little rougher. The flagship service could suffer even more subscription losses because the car market is so tight (fewer new car sales means fewer new SiriusXM subs). Pandora, Cahall notes, is likely to be affected by the weak advertising market. I’m personally going to look forward to a mention of the increasing comedy lawsuits against Pandora. Lewis Black, Andrew Dice Clay and others are suing for more than $70 million for copyright infringement.

Facebook gives you ad revenue for putting Post Malone’s music in your videos

Meta launched a new feature Monday that allows creators to monetize Facebook videos featuring music from major artists like Post Malone and Tove Lo. By encouraging creators to stay within the legal boundaries of music use on its platforms, Meta can assure the music industry that it takes copyright infringement seriously. I wrote all about it yesterday.

Porn on Spotify

As Spotify ramps up its content moderation protocol, the company has its job to do. Motherboard reports that users have posted podcasts to the platform with sexually explicit content and album covers. After Motherboard flagged it up for Spotify, the company took down the shows and reiterated that content that breaks the rules will be removed.

Because Spotify prohibits sexually explicit contentsome of the porn Motherboard found hiding under nonsensical titles made up of periods and commas instead of keywords so as not to get caught by one of Spotify’s moderation tools. Motherboard also found that much of the audio porn comes from podcasts started and abandoned years ago. Sounds like a job for the Spotify Advisory Board!

That’s all I have. See you next week!