Fired Brian Stelter can’t resist a dig at new CNN boss Chris Licht in his final show

Fired CNN reporter Brian Stelter couldn’t resist the temptation to challenge new boss Chris Licht as he ended his last show on Sunday by saying the network must “stay strong” while keeping its “media hall monitor.” -role as ‘patriotic’ fourth – despite record low ratings.

CNN announced Thursday that it was canceling “Reliable Sources” and that Stelter would be leaving the network.

“I know it’s not partisan to stand up for decency and democracy and dialogue,” Stelter said when he signed his last sign on Sunday.

“It is not partisan to stand up to demagogues. It is needed. It’s patriotic. We need to make sure we don’t give a platform to those who lie to us. But we also take great care to represent the full spectrum of the debate and to represent what is going on in this country and in this world.”

Stelter further told viewers that it was necessary to hold CNN and other news outlets accountable.

That’s why CNN has to be strong. That’s why I believe CNN will be strong. You viewers at home – it’s up to you. CNN must stay strong. I know the 4,500 staff members will do their part to make it stronger than ever. But it’s up to you to hold CNN accountable, not just CNN. You have to hold your local newspaper accountable. You must hold your local digital point of sale accountable. It’s ours. We are all members of the media and we are all helping to make it better.”

Stelter, the chief media correspondent and host of Reliable Sources for the past nine years, is the network’s second victim after CNN’s new CEO and chairman, Licht, took over earlier this year.

Jeffrey Toobin, CNN’s legal analyst, announced last week that he would not be returning to the network after his vacation.

Some speculated online that other anchors could be next, with Don Lemon, a lightning rod for the right, and Jim Acosta, being mentioned.

However, Lemon and Acosta are expected to remain with the network – for now – a person with knowledge of the plan revealed to TheWrap on Sunday, despite the recent decision to move away from opinion broadcasting and return to its ‘more centrist’ reporting roots.

The source said no plan has been drawn up by Light.

“No decisions are being made yet,” a CNN insider said, adding that Light is “weeks away” from announcing major program changes.

Acosta, the chief domestic correspondent, would also be next on the cutting board for his reporting style as he challenges Republicans who deny the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.

Insiders at Warner Bros. Discovery told TheWrap that they were not informed of a plan to eliminate either journalist.

Brian Stelter was sacked by CNN’s new CEO Chris Licht amid an uproar at the network

An insider told TheWrap that Licht wants journalists who are not affiliated with either side.

“It’s not a good brand position to be the opposite of Fox News,” the insider said. ‘He wants to be tough and not bulls, but not affiliated with any party. It’s fair to say he’s the CNN vs. Fox doesn’t like stuff.’

The uproar comes after Warner Bros Discovery board member and majority shareholder John Malone said in a 2021 CNBC interview that CNN should return to unbiased journalism once it was under Discovery’s control.

“I’d like to see CNN evolve back into the kind of journalism it started out with, and actually have journalists, which would be unique and refreshing,” Malone said at the time.

Stelter called on Malone in February, accusing the billionaire of criticizing CNN without actually looking at it.

“Malone’s comments fueled fears that Discovery could stifle CNN journalists and deter them from proclaiming indecency and injustice,” Stelter wrote in his newsletter at the time.

Stelter’s departure comes the week after Toobin also announced he would not be returning to the network, and as Licht has made it clear that more significant changes are on the way.

“I want to recognize that this is a time of significant change, and I know many of you are unsettled,” Licht told his staff, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter“There will be more changes, and maybe you don’t understand or like it.”

CNN’s new boss Chris Licht is currently working to revive the scandal-stricken network, with Stelter being the second to head after Jeffrey Toobin – who said he resigned but is believed to have been forced is to be out

Stelter, pictured, has become the second victim of new CNN boss Chris Licht after failing to report the “open secret” affair between Licht’s predecessor, Jeff Zucker, and staffer Allison Gollust

Jeffrey Toobin returned to the air in June 2021 after an eight-month suspension, but announced last week not to return after his holiday

Some employees expressed concern that Stelter’s departure from the company is an indicator of the removal of other anchors.

“I think people are rightly saddened that Brian is leaving,” someone familiar with the situation told the Hollywood Reporter. “He was a big presence on the network, but (we) understand Chris needs to make his mark on the network.”

Stelter confirmed in a statement to: NPR that he would be stepping down from the show, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in March.

He added that he was grateful for the show and his team’s research into “the media, the truth and the stories that shape our world.”

“It was a rare privilege to run a weekly show aimed at the press at a time when it had never been more consistent.”

In his appeal, echoing his warning to his staff, Licht complimented Stelter’s contributions to CNN, while criticizing outside media speculating how the show will continue.

Stelter still had more than three years left on his contract

“You heard me say in my first town hall that I’m going to make decisions more slowly than some would like,” Licht said in a June memo.

“I know that this organization has gone through tremendous changes in the past four months, so I am approaching this process slowly and thoughtfully as we look at all parts of the operation.

“We will continue to adapt where it makes sense to best serve our people and the company.”

Stelter’s last show aired Sunday morning.

He also recorded the show’s final podcast, which is currently available online as of Friday morning.

All the recent news of the changes at CNN has been accompanied by a nosedive in ratings, dropping it to less than half its rival on Fox News and averaging just 787,000 this year.

Stelter’s show, however, struggled in the ratings war with Fox News.

Fox’s rival show, MediaBuzz, averaged 1.5 million viewers this year, while Reliable Sources had 787,000 viewers.

Reliable sources have the lowest figure since 2015, losing 26 percent of the total audience from last year.

It has lost 34 percent among the 25-54 age group and 31 percent in the 18-49 demographic.