Fire rages in New York’s SoHo neighborhood after blaze broke out on building roof, officials say

New Yorkers Busy Catching a Glimpse of a major fire in SoHo Thursday afternoon — a blaze that caused massive road closures and saw a plume of black smoke rise over the city’s skyline at the peak of rush hour.

First responders were seen rushing to the fire that officials say had broken out on the roof of a block of flats on Wooster and Prince streets as early as 4:30 p.m. and remained there until the afternoon as they tried to extinguish the flames.

The fire raged for about an hour before officials seemingly contained the inferno, with civilians reporting that the smoke seen pouring from the roof of the burning building had ceased.

The fire caused a series of road closures in the lower Manhattan borough during the height of a busy afternoon drive, with all roads eastbound on Spring St between W Broadway and Broadway being demolished just before 5 p.m.

Despite this, civilians flocked to the site of the inferno amid the unrest. Footage from passers-by shows many trying to catch a glimpse of the fire over the officials’ barricade to the sealed-off Wooster Street as it raged.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released by authorities. The FDNY has reported no injuries.

The fire was labeled a two-alarm fire by officials — a step up from a less urgent one-alarm fire, with additional trucks arriving on the scene to assist first responders.

The inferno also broke out on the same block where the crews were filming an episode of Law and Order — one that continued amid the chaos and traffic jams.

Officials said the building was affected, at 105 Wooster Street.

A fire chief remained at the scene after 6 p.m. Thursday evening. Meanwhile, TV crews were still rolling, with several fire crews encircling the still-sealed street.

.@FDNY Two alarm fires: Wooster Street & Prince Street, Manhattan. Be aware of smoke and traffic delays in the area. People nearby avoid smoke, close windows. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/PosXqPHajp. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) September 1, 2022

A plume of black smoke can be seen from the Wooster Street apartment building just before 5pm Thursday, before firefighters got the flames under control

A cloud of smoke pours from the SoHo apartment, visible from several blocks east of Manhattan Island

Multiple witnesses said the smoke was no longer visible as of 5:30 p.m. – after the fire had raged for nearly an hour