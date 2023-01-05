Fire Emblem Engage is a wild left turn from Three Houses

In the event that Fire emblem: three houses was a zig, Enable fire emblem is the resulting saw. While the 2019 epic first delved into relationship simulation between turn-based combat, the forthcoming Occupy is almost entirely focused on the militaristic side of things.

That doesn’t mean they don’t exist each social elements in it Occupy. During the first eight chapters (the part I get to talk about here), I spent a lot of time in the Somniel, the base of this game. I’ve eaten with some teammates, practiced with others, and gifted my allies with a variety of items found in our HQ. Occasionally, the “support rank” between two characters has improved from a “C” rating to a “B”, promising proximity buffs in subsequent missions.

Occupy‘s intermittent social elements are casual, less concerned with character development than with how these interactions will manifest in the next battle. Three houses gave you a concrete group of students to teach, train and fall in love with during your campaign, while Occupy returns to the traditional formula of recruiting new soldiers as you traverse the world map. In fact, it swings new recruits on your way. By the time Chapter 8 ended, I was already using the same dozen characters for most battles, consistently leaving the excess eight or so in reserve.

Image: Intelligent Systems/Nintendo

Enabling the permadeath option may require you to rely on rookies more often, but I’ve disabled it for this playthrough to avoid missing tempting subplots. However, with few exceptions, all of the cast members feel like rough drafts – one likes to cook, while the other likes to lift weights. Their 10-second cutscenes are all about (you guessed it) cooking and lifting weights. In Occupycharacters rarely transcend the one or two hobbies that define them, and the resulting web of relationships is just as thin.

Engage’s social elements are less Persona and more Cult of the Lamb

So no, you won’t be spending your time with the Somniel getting to know a small group of characters intimately – instead you’ll be micromanaging your fighters’ abilities, collecting cooking ingredients, doing push-ups to get buffs during the next skirmish , and adopt a real zoo of barnyard animals to supply you with supplies. In the event that Three houses took inspiration from Persona’s calendar-focused and character-oriented gameplay loop, Occupy feels more like a management sim where you return to basics to do minor chores and maintenance before the action kicks in again. The overall loop actually feels more like Fire Emblem games used to the front Three houses shook things up. (I’m also reminded of last year’s Cult of the Lamb.)

As flawed as Occupy is on the social side, it soars in its turn-based combat. The maps in the first eight chapters are varied, with rivers, castle walls, siege equipment and fogs of war creating compelling obstacles for you to solve and exploit. It’s an absolute joy to send a strong armored unit (in this case Louis, a royal bodyguard) on a group of outlaws before they cover him from a distance with a thunderbolt from a mage (Clanne, a powerful wizard who started as a lowly peon), finishing the rest with cavalry, archers and skilled sword masters.

Image: Intelligent Systems/Nintendo

Pre-Three houses, Fire Emblem games used a rock, paper, scissors system for weapons, and it returns here: for example, Alfred, a crown prince who starts the game with strong spear skills, can prevent enemy sword bearers from counterattacking. That same swordsman can break all my soldiers with axes. Finally, axes are the bane of spears. The cycle of vulnerabilities adds another consideration to every move you make.

OccupyThe biggest departure from previous games may be how these characters actually master new weapons, classes, and abilities. Enter: the ring system. By “bonding” to various emblem rings (either by wearing them into battle or through a useful activity in the Somniel), characters can inherit the abilities of the character associated with the ring, each of which is a past character. of the franchise. For example, increasing the bond between a character and Marth unlocks skill with swords, allowing that character to move into sword-focused classes. They also gain new attacks, defensive abilities, and passive abilities that all have a vaguely Marth theme.

Image: Intelligent Systems/Nintendo

Any character wearing an Emblem Ring into battle will also be able to perform the titular “Engage” maneuver, essentially charging them for three turns and gaining groundbreaking abilities. My favorite requires Micaiah’s ring (van Fire emblem: radiant dawn): It heals every ally in battle, but reduces the user’s hitpoints to one.

OccupyFire Emblem’s ring system is initially difficult to parse, but now that I’ve spent hours in the menus, I’ve discovered one of the more flexible class systems in Fire Emblem to date. By having every character learn every weapon (despite their original character traits), Occupy leave the door open to a dizzying array of army possibilities. My current army relies heavily on mages, cavalry, and an armored frontline, but I’m already theoretically creating several other army compositions when I’m not playing.

From now, Occupy got me hooked. The social elements are missing, and I imagine a lot of people who came to the series with Three houses will be disappointed and/or overwhelmed by this new outing. In fact, looking back Three houses now feels less like a blueprint for the future series, and more like a departure from the previous trajectory.

But as someone who appreciates tactics games that allow me to find my own stories among a multifarious group of fighters, I’m thoroughly enjoying it so far. It’s always rushing to the next battle, where one of my weaker archers can deliver the killing blow to a problematic foe, rise in rank, earn a new class, and become one of my most prized snipers. Enable fire emblem, at least in the first eight chapters, is all about the nuances of turn-based combat. Everything in between is just preparation.