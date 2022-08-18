Fire consumes abandoned Catskills hotel that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’

A devastating fire engulfed a building in New York’s historic Grossinger resort Tuesday night, setting a new low for the abandoned hotel that inspired the 1987 film Dirty Dancing and hosted celebrities.

The fire destroyed a three-story building on the grounds of the Liberty, New York resort, forcing firefighters to trudge through vegetation and concrete barriers, who then demolished the building with a backhoe after the fire was extinguished.

It took six hours to extinguish the fire and authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, according to a Liberty fire department Facebook post.

Grossinger’s resort was the jewel of a vibrant holiday landscape after World War II, where thousands of Jewish families flocked to the verdant Catskill Mountains in the summer, earning the area the name “The Borscht Belt.”

A fire engulfs a building in the abandoned Grossinger’s resort, which served as the inspiration behind the resort featured in the 1987 hit film ‘Dirty Dancing’

It took six hours to extinguish the fire as authorities trudged through heavy vegetation and bypassed concrete barriers to get to the building

The resort fell into disrepair in the 1980s, when anti-Semitism in America waned and Jewish families were able to use air travel to fly to more popular resorts.

It once had an indoor and outdoor pool, along with many other amenities such as a bustling nightclub

The Borscht belt served as an undisturbed refuge for Jews living in America, who were often unwelcome at more regular getaways and hotels.

Grossinger’s was the main inspiration behind the fictional Kellerman’s resort in the 1987 hit film Dirty Dancing, as screenwriter Eleanor Bergstein recalled visiting Grossinger’s as a child and discovered her love of dancing there.

“My parents went to the golf course and I just went to the dance studio as a little girl,” Bergstein told the Center for Jewish History in 2021.

The bustling vacation spot declined in popularity in the second half of the 20th century as anti-Semitism waned and Jewish families were accepted in other resorts and destinations.

Found in the rural town of Liberty, New York, the sprawling resort has attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors each year

Vacationers sit poolside at the 1977 resort of Grossinger, a popular summer destination for Jewish families in New York City

Famed singer Eddie Fisher was discovered at the hotel and brought his first wife, actress Debbie Reynolds, to the resort to celebrate their nuptials.

Grossinger’s inspired the fictional Kellerman’s resort, where Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray dance in the hit 1987 film Dirty Dancing

Grossinger’s fell into disrepair in the 1980s and was never revived, but the popular resort was once much grander.

Owned by Austrian couple Harry and Jennie Grossinger, the resort featured a 27-hole golf course, a 1,500-seat dining room, indoor and outdoor pools, a nightclub and even a runway.

The resort has also been home to a wide variety of celebrities, including Rocky Marciano, the 1950s heavyweight champion boxer who trained at the resort’s gyms.

Discovered at the hotel, famed singer Eddie Fisher married his first wife, legendary entertainer Debbie Reynolds, at the resort on September 26, 1955, and also paid a visit to his second wife, iconic movie star Elizabeth Taylor.

Fisher later shocked the papers when it was revealed that he was cheating on Reynolds with Taylor, who said she was “stunned” about the affair and “the last to know.”

The resort was owned by the Austrian couple Harry and Jennie Grossinger, with Jennie hosting the hotel

Grossinger’s was known as the first place to use artificial snow for skiers in 1952, and visitors enjoyed the many pools the property featured

The hotel started out in the 1900’s as a small guest house with no plumbing or electricity

Grossinger’s was known as the first place to use artificial snow for skiers in 1952, and the golf course is open to this day.

Hotels International bought the resort in 1985, but couldn’t reverse its fortunes when it came to declining visitor numbers that had given up the 100-mile trip to the Catskills from New York City in favor of air travel, which had become more affordable.

The hotel began in the 1900s as a small guest house with no plumbing or electricity, AbandonedNYC.com reports.

Austrian immigrants Asher Selig Grossinger and his wife Malke moved to the Catskills from New York City, and Malke’s incredible kosher cuisine and their famous hospitality soon caused them to expand.

In 1919, they bought a larger house – Grossinger’s Terrace Hill House – on a 100-acre property.

The Grossingers’ daughter, Jennie, was the resort’s hostess, and by the time of her death in 1972, she had converted it into 35 buildings that attract 150,000 guests a year.