Fire breaks out at Star Combo Pharma in Smithfield, Sydney's west

A massive fire has ripped through a pharmaceutical factory in Sydney’s west, sending plumes of smoke flying into the sky.

About 15 fire engines with more than 70 firefighters were called to the Star Combo Pharma facility on Woodpark Road in Smithfield after the fire broke out just after 2pm on Sunday.

Solar panels on the roof of the factory caught fire as the fire tore through the facility with thick black smoke covering neighboring buildings.

More than 70 firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at the Star Combo Pharma facility (pictured) in Smithfield, Sydney

Huge plumes of smoke billowed from the facility as the fire engulfed the pharmaceutical factory (pictured)

Firefighters used a cherry picker to try to contain the fire from the air as it was too hot to enter the factory.

“The fire was of such intensity that firefighters were unable to enter the property – they fought the fire from outside using cherry pickers and water towers,” Fire and Rescue NSW said on Sunday afternoon.

“While the firefighters have done a good job of containing it to the building, extinguishing it is being made difficult with problems getting water on the fire because there are limited openings in the buildings.”

It is understood the fire has now been contained, but residents in the surrounding suburb of Greystanes are being warned to stay indoors and not use air conditioning to avoid inhaling smoke.

Firefighters used a cherry picker to try to contain the blaze from the air as it was too hot to enter the factory

There were concerns that someone was inside after their car was discovered outside the facility, but authorities have since confirmed they are safe and responsible

Star Combo Pharma manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, vitamins and nutritional supplements, which are shipped nationally and internationally.

The facility has reportedly just been upgraded to several million dollars.