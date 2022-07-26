Fiona Falkiner gives fans a sneak peek at her wedding dress ahead of marriage to Hayley Willis

Fiona Falkiner is busy preparing for her wedding to Hayley Willis.

The Biggest Loser star teased fans on Monday when she posed in a gorgeous wedding outfit while “playing dress up games.”

The 39-year-old model shared a video on her Instagram stories, looking radiant in a flowing white skirt and sparkly sleeveless top, teasing her midriff.

Wearing her wavy blonde locks loose, the celebrity took a selfie rocking the glamorous look while visiting a Melbourne bridal shop.

The television host captioned the post “dressing…the countdown has begun” and did not confirm whether the outfit would be the one she’s wearing when she walks down the aisle soon.

Fiona added a freshwater brand of two brides in a love heart of flowers to the short clip.

The couple, who got engaged in 2019, welcomed their first child, Hunter, after Fiona gave birth last year.

In May, the couple announced they are ready to become a second mother, and Hayley, 30, is expected to give birth in August.

Meanwhile, Fiona revealed earlier this month that the couple will be getting married soon, although a date has not yet been made public.

Fiona shared a story on her social media, posting that she had a facial laser treatment to look her best for the wedding.

“Had a facial laser treatment to break up my melasma,” she explained.

Melasma is a series of brown or gray-brown spots that appear on the skin, usually on the cheeks, and are often the result of pregnancy or hormonal changes.