Fiona Falkiner and Hayley Willis welcome their second child

The Biggest Loser presenter Fiona Falkiner and her fiancé Hayley Willis have welcomed their second child together.

The same-sex couple announced on Sunday that Hayley had welcomed a son named Spencer Glenn Falkiner, with Fiona posting several intimate images of the hospital on Instagram.

Spencer was born on August 1, but the couple chose to wait a week before making the announcement via social media.

Former Biggest Loser presenter Fiona Falkiner and her fiancé Hayley Willis (pictured) have welcomed their second child

‘You were as excited to meet us as we were, arriving a cheeky three weeks early! You are everything and more we could have dreamed of. Our hearts are so full,” Fiona wrote.

“Thank you to our incredible obstetrician Ellie Bailey and the wonderful midwives at the SAN for getting our little man on the Earth side safe and sound.

Fiona, who also shares a year-old son Hunter with Hayley, added: “We are so excited to start this new chapter together as a family of four.”

The same-sex couple announced on Sunday that Hayley had welcomed a son named Spencer Glenn Falkiner, with Fiona posting several intimate photos of the hospital on Instagram.

‘You were as excited to meet us as we were, arriving a cheeky three weeks early! You are everything and more we could have dreamed of,” wrote Fiona

Spencer is Hayley’s first child, while Fiona welcomed Hunter last year after a difficult IVF battle.

Hayley announced the couple were expecting their second child in March, writing on Instagram: “Grateful, blessed, over the moon…it’s hard to put into words how much I love my little family as we prepare to have one more addition. to welcome.’

‘Baby Falkiner due in August. Two boys under two, how hard can it be?!’

“Thank you to our incredible obstetrician Ellie Bailey and the wonderful midwives at the SAN for getting our little man on the Earth side safe and sound,” Fiona wrote.

Fiona also wrote on Instagram: ‘No words guys! Baby Falkiner due in August. We are overjoyed!’

“My beautiful wife to be @hayley__willis has been so incredible, she’s had Covid, moved, all things first trimester, but she’s just amazing and took it all on her own!”

She continued: ‘Hunter can’t wait to meet his little brother!!!! Life doesn’t get much better than this! I feel very blessed with a very full heart.’

Fiona ended by saying the couple were delighted to now be a family of four, following the birth of son Hunter, one, last year

The two women, who got engaged in 2019, often document family life on social media and even showed Hunter’s first steps last month.

The former host of Biggest Loser proudly captioned the footage: “I found this video of our little man taking his first aid steps…we’re walking almost alone.”

Fiona added the praying hands, purple heart and rainbow emojis after her post.