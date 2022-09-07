Fiona Falkiner and Hayley Willis dote on their newborn son Spencer

The Biggest Loser host Fiona Falkiner and her fiancé Hayley Willis have been pictured for the first time since welcoming their second child last month.

The couple, whose son Spencer was born on August 1, was seen Tuesday at Channel Seven’s Sydney studios along with the newborn and their eldest son Hunter, one.

They smiled and laughed before parting ways with TV host Larry Emdur, who had just interviewed the pair on The morning show next to Kylie Gillies.

Hayley, 30, held on to one of Hunter’s shoes as she cradled baby Spencer in the crowded TV studio, while Fiona carried their lively toddler on her hip.

Model Fiona, 39, dressed neatly for the interview and paired a purple and white polka dot blouse with white pants.

She wore striking gold earrings and pulled her hair back in a bun.

Hayley, a former Nine sports reporter who is now the communications manager for the Sydney Swans, wore faded jeans, a white T-shirt and a khaki blazer.

Fiona and Hayley welcomed Spencer on August 1, but didn’t announce their son’s arrival on social media until a week later.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, August 7, Fiona uploaded several images of the hospital.

“You were as excited to meet us as we were, you arrived a cheeky three weeks early!” she wrote.

“You are everything and more we could have dreamed of. Our hearts are so full.

“Thank you to our incredible obstetrician Ellie Bailey and the wonderful midwives at the SAN for getting our little man on the Earth side safe and sound.

Fiona, who is also mother to son Hunter, added: “We are so excited to start this new chapter together as a family of four.”

Spencer is Hayley’s first child she has had; Fiona wore Hunter last year after a difficult IVF battle.

Hayley announced in March that the couple were expecting their second child, writing on Instagram: “Grateful, blessed, overjoyed…it’s hard to put into words how much I love my little family as we prepare to have another one.” to welcome an addition.

‘Baby Falkiner due in August. Two boys under two, how hard can it be?’

Fiona also wrote on Instagram: ‘No words guys! Baby Falkiner due in August. We are overjoyed!’

“My beautiful future wife @hayley__willis has been so incredible, she’s had Covid, moved, all things first trimester but she’s just amazing and took it all on her own!”

She continued: ‘Hunter can’t wait to meet his little brother!

‘Life doesn’t get much better than this! I feel very blessed with a very full heart.’

The two women, who got engaged in 2019, often document family life on social media and even showed Hunter’s first steps last month.

The former TV host proudly captioned the footage: “I found this video of our little man taking his first aid steps…we’re walking almost alone.”