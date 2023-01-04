Finns Beach Club New Year’s Eve party slammed by Aussie travelers causing long queues, high costs

New Year’s Eve revelers have criticized a popular nightclub in Bali, claiming their “blatant money-making” ruined their night.

Tourists flocked to Finns Beach Club in Canggu, marketing itself as the “best beach club in the world,” to ring in the New Year, spending thousands of dollars on tickets and $20 a drink.

The 2022 New Year’s Eve party at Finns Beach Club featured live music from acts such as Diplo, Gorgon City, Elderbrook and Australian DJ Hayden James.

A VIP cabana bed – which can accommodate up to six people – costs $2,500 AUD, meaning each customer paid $415 per ticket.

In the days following the event, Finns were inundated with complaints and horror stories from the night – with partygoers saying the extra hundreds they paid for VIP tickets got them little to no benefit and others nagging about spending $10 a bottle to water.

One New Year’s Eve partygoer claimed the event was “not worth it at all,” “completely overpriced,” and “a waste of time and money.”

New Year’s Eve revelers have criticized popular Bali nightclub Finns Beach Club, which markets itself as ‘the best beach club in the world’ for ripping off revelers and ruining their night

After the event, social media was flooded with complaints and horror stories about how bad the night was despite tourists spending thousands of dollars on tickets alone in some cases

“Worst New Year’s Eve experience ever, $20 for one drink and paid $1500 for the private booth…which ended up being absolutely no good, two hour long lines for a drink, had to load wristbands so they already had your money as soon as you loaded,” said one partygoer in a review on Google.

“Biggest waste of money and worst New Year, I wouldn’t recommend going to Finns for New Year.”

Another said they paid $380 AUD for two tickets but were not allowed on stage – with the view only for VIP ticket holders.

‘I don’t mind paying festival prices, but we were in a side fenced off booth and couldn’t even see the stage! Absolute scam. We usually visit every trip but will never come again. Shame on you Finns,” they wrote.

A third said the service was both appalling and expensive and called the club ‘a disgrace’.

Nothing good to say about their recent New Year’s Eve event. Widespread negative reactions due to unreasonable cash back deadlines for wristbands, huge drink queues and general admission tickets that can’t even see the stage,” they said.

‘Absolute scam, would encourage anyone to look at other beach clubs as there are many more with much better service. All in all, a disgrace to the service sector.’

Others online called the establishment “money hungry” and claimed the club was “a mockery of Bali’s service industry,” describing the experience as the worst they’d ever had.

Finns Beach Club has responded to some of the negative feedback online with a blanket statement for each critic.

“Thank you for joining us on New Year’s Eve and taking the time to provide your feedback,” they wrote.

‘We believe our NYE 2022 event was a success and the majority of guests had a great time.

“We apologize that you didn’t have a great experience and we fully understand that there are multiple ways we can improve the experience in the future.”

Finns Beach Club responded to some of the negative feedback online with a statement that read ‘Thank you for joining us on New Year’s Eve and taking the time to provide your feedback’, but noted that the service was too slow and that changes would soon be made moving forward

The club further admitted that the bar frontage was not big enough and the menu was too large, leading to slower service.

“Slowbar service is a lose-lose situation for the guest and the venue as it creates wait times and reduces venue sales, so anyone who has experienced this should understand it was not intentional in any way,” said Finns Beach Club in a statement.

‘Our number one goal is for guests to have their best day of the year at Finns. We take our guests’ feedback seriously and will do everything we can to make NYE 2023 an even better event with a great guest experience.

‘We hope that our commitment to continuously improving our facilities, service and events will give you confidence to visit us again.’

An Australian tourist, Kieran Geraghty, previously told Daily Mail Australia that he and a group of six friends attended the event, which earned them $2,500 for the VIP Deluxe Bed Lounge package, but they had their worst New Year’s experience.

They were promised exclusive extras such as access to a lounger, table service and reduced queues for the bar, but said the experience was anything but exclusive, slamming the overpriced drinks, lack of service and hours of queues at the bar.

Kieran Geraghty planned to ring in the New Year on Saturday with a group of six friends at Finns Beach Club, on the Indonesian island, but said he had the worst New Year’s experience he’d ever had

Mr Geraghty complained that the experience was anything but exclusive to slam the overpriced drinks, lack of service and hours of waiting in line at the bar

Mr Geraghty complained that he had to queue for hours with everyone else at the bar, despite being told he would have a dedicated line.

“They said we would have our own dedicated line to the bar for anyone in our section who paid $2,500,” he said.

“The bar, for one drink, was about an hour long.”

Mr Geraghty said he was ‘angry’ about the overall experience and said the club was only concerned with making money.

Mr Geraghty said the cost of drinks at the bar was expensive with a shot of alcohol costing $20AUD.

He estimates that he spent $400 on drinks and food, with the meals falling short of his expectations.

“The food we could get was only delivered to our bed in a $170 package,” he said.

“It only contained two rolls of sushi, chicken wings, two pizzas, and flat bread and dip.”

Mr Geraghty said the experience would have been even worse for revelers who bought a general admission ticket.

Mr Geraghty told Daily Mail Australia that drinks at the bar were expensive, with a shot of alcohol costing $20

“They couldn’t even see the stage,” he said.

“They were blocked on one side by the Finns.

“We met someone as we walked out who spent $4,500.”

Mr Geraghty said the bad experience led him to leave early at 10pm, while some of his friends decided to stay behind to watch the fireworks.

“There were a lot of people leaving around that time,” he said.

Finns Beach Club has been contacted by Daily Mail Australia for comment.