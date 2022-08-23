Finnish PM forced to apologise after female pals were seen TOPLESS and kissing in official residence

Finland’s party-loving prime minister issued an apology today after two of her female friends were pictured baring their breasts and kissing each other in her official residence.

The cheeky image was taken beside Sanna Marin’s desk against an official blue backdrop board in a workspace where she is often filmed making official Government announcements.

One of the topless women used an official sign, spelling out ‘Finland’ to hide her modesty by covering her bare breasts in the fun photograph.

The sign normally sits on Ms Marin’s desk when she takes part in international video conferences, often talking to other European Union and world leaders.

Ms Marin, 36, was forced to admit today that the photograph which was screenshotted from a video should ‘never have been taken’ after it began circulating on Twitter.

She has been under fire in recent days over a string of leaked videos showing her dancing intimately with friends on a night out in Helsinki.

MailOnline can reveal that one of the two attractive women in the raunchy picture is Ms Marin’s glamorous blonde friend Sabina Särkkä, 33, who is now a social media influencer.

Another video emerged earlier today showing the former model dancing provocatively with Ms Marin on her notorious night out in a Finnish nightclub earlier this month.

Former beauty queen Ms Särkkä, who has featured on numerous TV reality shows in Finland and is now a social media influencer, was one of the two women who exposed their breasts and kissed in Marin’s presidential office

Finland’s party-loving prime minister (seen wearing white jeans) has been filmed dancing closely with a glamorous former model in yet another raunchy video (pictured) of her notorious night out. The newly leaked footage shows Sanna Marin, 36, dancing provocatively with Finnish social media influencer Sabina Särkkä, 33

Ms Marin revealed today that the controversial topless picture was taken in her workspace near the toilets on the ground floor of her luxurious official Swedish-style villa called Kesäranta.

She said it was taken when she was entertaining a group of her friends in her garden on the evening of Sunday July 10 this year after they had earlier attended Finland’s Ruisrock rock festival.

Ms Marin said her friends only had access to her house to use the toilets, and used the opportunity to take the video which was later screenshotted.

It was originally posted on Ms Särkkä’s TikTok account, along with another video showing her and other friends of Ms Marin dancing in the gardens of her house which was built in 1863 on a secluded waterside spot with its own jetty.

The second video featured the friends including Ms Särkkä led by Finnish singer-songwriter Alma, 26, as they sashayed down a path beside a tennis court.

Former beauty queen Ms Särkkä was dressed in a cowboy hat, denim shorts and a leather jacket after apparently going to the rock festival with the prime minister.

Ms Marin was also pictured at the festival wearing denim shorts and a black leather jacket, leading her to being praised online as ‘the coolest head of Government in Europe’

Ms Särkkä is thought to have deleted the controversial images from her TikTok account, but not before they were screenshotted and re-posted on Twitter.

Ms Marin was today questioned about the images by reporters when she held an impromptu press conference at Finland’s Ambassadors Day.

She said: ‘I have seen this footage this morning. Yes, they are from Kesäranta. They were filmed on Sunday, the Sunday after Ruisrock. At the time, I had friends in Kesäranta spending the evening.

‘The toilets downstairs in Kesäranta have also been used by guests. Apparently one of these pictures was taken in that state.

‘I think that picture is not correct, I apologise for that. That kind of picture shouldn’t have been taken, but otherwise nothing miraculous happened during the evening.’

Ms Marin added: ‘Of course, as Prime Minister, I would like to focus on the substantive issues of politics.

But referring to the controversy over videos of her letting her hair down, she added: ‘Of course, I understand that the media also wants to write about it. I can’t control it

‘Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with the fact that even we politicians at this level have free time, we spend it with friends.

‘We also live other lives and the citizens’ task in elections is always to evaluate their point of view, whether it is appropriate and what they think about it. I trust Finns and Finns’ ability to judge.’

These screenshots taken from the Finnish influencer’s TikTok show her gallivanting around the grounds of the Prime Minister’s official residence

The official home of the Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, was built in 1863 on a secluded waterside spot with its own jetty

One video taken by Ms Särkkä featured the friends wandering down a path in the Prime Ministerial grounds beside a tennis court (pictured)

Former beauty queen Ms Särkkä – who represented Finland in the 2012 Miss World contest – has featured on numerous TV reality shows in Finland and is now a social media influencer with 90,000 followers on Instagram.

She revealed in an Instagram story just six days ago that she had split up with her husband Ossi Kivimäki.

The couple who married in Greece in 2019 had spoken last year about their plans to move away from Helsinki and turn a 100-year-old log cabin into ‘the home of their dreams’.

The new video was clearly taken in the early hours of the morning as daylight can already be glimpsed through the balcony of the rooftop terrace at Helsinki’s trendy Klubi nightclub.

Other young revellers can be seen looking on in amazement at the sight of their prime minister letting her hair down.

Ms Marin who is married with a four-year-old daughter was earlier filmed dancing on the same night with Finnish celebrity friends in two apartments before heading to the club.

One video featured someone shouting the words ‘flour gang’ in the background, leading to speculation that drugs might have been taken as ‘flour’ is slang for cocaine in Finland.

The claims led to Ms Marin holding a press conference last Friday when she denied ever taking drugs and insisted she had not seen any being taken by anyone else on her night out.

She revealed that she had taken a drugs test to prove her innocence, and her official spokesperson confirmed yesterday that the results had come back as negative.

Sanna Marin has been under pressure over wild night out earlier this month after footage emerged showing her dancing intimately with a man in a nightclub

Ms Marin, who is married and has a four-year-old daughter, was said to have danced with three different men and then sat in the laps of two male companions, according to witnesses

Ms Marin is seen in white jeans (centre) dancing with friends at Klubi, an upmarket nightclub attached to a restaurant complex in central Helsinki

The prime minister was seen in a video dancing intimately with Finnish pop star Olavi Uusivirta (pictured)

The video was leaked to Finnish tabloid Seiska which breathlessly reported that it showed Ms Marin dancing ‘in a very hot atmosphere’.

The publication excitedly added: ‘In the video, the married housewife dances with Sabina intimately close, with her legs spread apart.

‘The atmosphere of the dance is so intense that the prime minister squeezes her friend by the back of her outfit’.

The footage sparked an angry backlash in Finland with some social media users condemning Seiska as ‘sick’ for publishing it.

One Twitter user said: ‘There is absolutely nothing hot, nothing intimate, nothing special, but this is how women have fun with each other.’

Another added: ‘Which is worse? Wondering about the women dancing with each other or hinting that Sabina is not suitable company for married housewives.’

The earlier video showed Finnish singer-songwriter Uusivirta pressing his face against Ms Marin’s neck at one point in a gesture that some elements of the country’s media have claimed was a kiss.

It was also reported that witnesses claimed that she danced with another two men in similar fashion and sat on the laps of two others during the high-spirited night out.

Uusivirta who got divorced from his wife last year, dismissed any suggestion that he was in a relationship with his country’s leader.

In a post on his social media accounts, he said: ‘There has been speculation in the public about the quality of the relationship between me and prime minister Sanna Marin.

‘Hand on heart I can just say it like it is: we are friends and nothing inappropriate has happened. I won’t comment on the matter anymore publicly. Have a great weekend!’

The Klubi nightclub where the videos were taken in the early hours of August 7 is part of the Ravintola Teatteri restaurant and bar complex in central Helsinki.

The nightspot is known as one of the trendiest in Finland’s capital and attracts a well-heeled crowd of party lovers of all ages.

Finland’s glamorous Prime Minister Sanna Marin (second left) has been seen dancing wildly and partying hard with a group of celebrity friends after video was leaked online

The release of the raucous video comes just months after Marin was forced to apologise for going out clubbing till 4am after coming into contact with a Covid-19 case

MailOnline earlier revealed that a lounge area where revellers can relax with drinks features a collection of erotic portraits of naked women on the walls.

The four full frontal paintings all feature natural-looking women, rather than skinny catwalk models, reflecting Finland’s relaxed attitude to nudity.

Staff at the Teatteri have refused to comment about their prime minister’s visit to the complex.

One waitress told a MailOnline reporter: ‘Of course we are not saying anything. There is nobody here who will talk to you.

‘We cannot confirm whether our prime minister was here. Anyway, how is your prime minister Boris Johnson?’

Speaking at her press conference at her official residence in Helsinki last Friday, Ms Marin denied that Uusivirta had kissed her when they danced, saying that he might have leant towards her to say something.

She strongly defended her right to enjoy herself on a night out with friends, insisting that it did not interfere with her official duties.

Ms Marin claimed that she had drunk only a moderate amount and had not even woken up with a hangover in the morning.

Sanna Marin (pictured August 19) defended her right to party, saying everyone is entitled to a fun night out while denying that she did anything inappropriate or illegal

Marin pictured ready to party at the Flow festival in Helsinki with photographer and influencer Janita Autio – who was featured in the original party video – on the latter’s Instagram account

Some commentators accused her of behaviour which was unbecoming of a world leader, while others claimed that she might not have been capable of making proper decision if an emergency had arisen during her party weekend.

But many have been more relaxed and say that she deserves to let her hair down, like anyone else.

Women from Finland and around the world have posted a string of videos of themselves dancing in various situations in a show of solidarity with her.

Other social media users have compared her dance moves favourably with the clumsy dancefloor antics of UK leader Boris Johnson, suggesting that she would easily win a ‘prime ministers’ dance off’ between the UK and Finland

Ms Marin is thought to have been in the nightclub between 2.30am and 4.30am before being driven home to her official residence called Kesärantain, a beautiful waterside villa in a secluded area of Meliahti in central Helsinki.

She insisted that she had not used an official car to get to the club, but declined to say what type of vehicle she had left in, leading to speculation that she might have put herself at risk by catching a taxi.

When asked if she queued up to get her car, she snapped back: ‘I think this is quite unreasonable and inappropriate to use such language.

‘As I said, I walked to the car by myself and went home by myself. I woke up the next day in a good mood, very early in the morning.’