Finnish city removes last publicly displayed statue of Lenin

HELSINKI (AP) – A city in southeastern Finland on Tuesday removed the last publicly displayed statue of Russian revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin under pressure from residents in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

A group of construction workers in Kotka, a port city of 52,000 people not far from the border with Russia, hoisted the statue into a truck and drove it away to a warehouse of a local museum.

The director of the city museum, Kirsi Niku, told the Finnish public broadcaster YLE that the bronze bust was designed and built in the late 1970s by Estonian sculptor Matti Varik for Moscow.

It was presented to Kotka in 1979 as a gift from the friendship city of Tallinn, then the capital of the Estonian Soviet Republic and now the capital of the Baltic nation of Estonia.

Presenting such images was a common practice in Moscow, especially in the 1970s and 1980s, to underline the Finnish-Soviet friendship in the post-World War II era.

The statue of Lenin stands in a central Kotka park next to a wooden house where the founder of the Bolshevik party, who became the first prime minister of the Soviet Union, is said to have stayed.

The statue was vandalized over the years but remained in the park until the Kotka City Council decided to have it removed. Other European countries have moved to get rid of their remaining Soviet-era monuments since Russia invaded Ukraine more than seven months ago.

Finland and Russia share a land border of 1,340 kilometers (830 miles) and a complicated history.

Finland remained part of the Russian Empire for over a hundred years as an autonomous Grand Duchy until December 6, 1917, when it declared independence in the wake of the Russian Revolution led by Lenin.

Lenin and the Bolshevik leadership recognized the independence of the Nordic country on the last day of 1917. Prior to the Russian Revolution, Lenin was exiled to Finland on several occasions, where he lived in various towns and villages in the southern part of the country.

The southern Finnish industrial and university city of Tampere is home to a Lenin museum. Future Soviet dictator Josef Stalin and Lenin first met in Tampere in 1905 at a meeting of Bolshevik leaders in the city.

