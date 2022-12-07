Finn Wolfhard and director Guillermo del Toro share some laughs on the red carpet for Pinocchio

<!–

Fin Wolfhard and director Guillermo del Toro laughed on the red carpet for their new film Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

The 19-year-old actor, who lends his voice to Candlewick in the stop-motion animated film, was reunited with his 58-year-old director Tuesday night at the New York City premiere at the Museum of Modern Art.

The film was released in select cinemas last month and will debut on the Netflix streaming service from December 9.

Wolfhard rocked an earth-toned look, wearing a tan shirt under a dark brown suit jacket.

The clean-shaven actor also stepped out with brown trousers that matched his jacket in appearance.

The Stranger Things star completed his look with a pair of black shoes, while also posing with models from the film.

The director del Toro chose a light blue shirt with a black tie and black glasses, with a trimmed beard.

He wore a black vest and black suit jacket and black pants and black shoes to complete his look.

The film marks the second adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s original Pinocchio story, following Disney’s critically maligned live-action Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks.

The film features a voice cast that includes David Bradley as Geppetto, Ewan McGregor as Cricket, Ron Perlman as Podesta, John Turturro as Dottore, Cate Blanchett as Spazaturra, Tim Blake Nelson as Black Rabbits, Christoph Waltz as Count Volpe, and Tilda Swinton as Wood. sprite.

Guillermo del Toro co-directs with Mark Gustafson and co-wrote the script with Patrick McHale.

This Pinocchio has been much more positively received by critics, with an impressive 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The director also recently debuted his Netflix series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities in October.

He also wrote Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion movie, which will be directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People).

The filmmaker is also writing Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2, a sequel to the 2019 film.