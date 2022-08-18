Finland’s glamorous PM Marin Sanna, 36, seen dancing wildly with celebrity friends in leaked video

<!–

Finland’s glamorous Prime Minister Sanna Marin has been seen dancing and partying wildly with a group of famous friends after a video was leaked online.

The 36-year-old world leader is excited in the video, which appears to be set in a private apartment as the group skips and dances in front of a mobile phone camera.

The release of the raw video comes just months after Marin had to apologize for going out after coming into contact with a Covid-19 case.

She was criticized for missing the text telling her to isolate herself for leaving her work phone that she should have carried with her as Prime Minister at all times.

The leaked video, which will no doubt cause embarrassment, comes from the Instagram stories of a private account and appears to show the Finnish Prime Minister and her group of Finnish celebrity friends completely unattended.

Sanna Marin became one of the youngest world leaders in 2019 when she became Prime Minister of Finland at the age of 34

Among the public figures featured in the video are artist Alma and her sister Anna, photographer and influencer Janita Autio, presenter Tinni Wikström, radio host Karoliina Tuominen, stylist Vesa Silver and Member of Parliament Ilmari Nurminen.

The funny video has drawn criticism within Finland from those who find the behavior inappropriate for a world leader, especially at a time of national emergency when Finland is ending neutrality to join NATO and grappling with a belligerent Russia.

In the video you can hear the group singing ‘f*** it feel so good’ and shouting ‘jauhojengi’, which means ‘flour’ in Finnish. It is also slang for cocaine.

At one point, a man whips what looks like an alcoholic drink past the camera as the beat drops and Marin and her friends dance wildly.

Marin became one of the youngest world leaders when she took on the role of Prime Minister of Finland in 2019 at the age of 34.

She is part of an emerging trend of female leaders from Scandinavia, including Katrin Jakobsdottir from Iceland, Magdalena Andersson from Sweden and Mette Frederiksen from Denmark.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin, 36, was seen Saturday night out at the Butchers nightclub with friends – so much so that she didn’t leave until 4am

In December, as Omicron rocked Europe, Marin was seen having a Saturday night out at the Butchers nightclub with friends.

She arrived at midnight at the nightclub with her husband Markus Räikkönen and their friends where she drank Heineken beer and danced.

An eyewitness told the local newspaper: “[Marin] sat down with friends and it seemed fun. I noticed that Sanna was a bit disturbed by people staring.

“At the end of the evening the party surrounded the Prime Minister so that she could be more at ease.”