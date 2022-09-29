Finland will BAN Russian tourists from TONIGHT to stem huge influx of civilians trying mobilisation

Finland is closing its borders to Russian tourists from midnight tonight after a huge influx of military men fled the country following Putin’s mobilization order.

Passenger traffic on the border will be significantly limited, as Russian civilians on tourist visas will no longer be allowed to enter the Nordic country.

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said: “The decision in principle aims to completely prevent Russian tourism to Finland and the related transit through Finland.”

The government justified its decision by saying that continued arrivals of Russian tourists to Finland endanger the country’s international relations, without specifying further.

Access to family visits as well as work and study will still be allowed, he added.

Vehicles coming from Russia queue at the Vaalimaa border checkpoint between Finland and Russia in Virolahti

Finnish border guards check the cars at the Vaalimaa border checkpoint yesterday amid the mass exodus

Fearing the border could close ‘forever’ after the Russian president’s mobilization order for the war in Ukraine, Russians are rushing to escape over Finland’s Vaalimaa border crossing

Haavisto said the mobilization order had a “significant impact” on his decision.

At the beginning of the month, Finland reduced the number of visas – also for tourist purposes – issued to Russian citizens.

Only a tenth of the usual number of visas were issued in a move seen as a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

Around 200,000 Russians are believed to have fled the country in the past week, rushing to Georgia, Finland, Kazakhstan and Mongolia to escape a potential call-up to the war’s front lines.

Georgia’s interior ministry said more than 53,000 Russians have entered the country since last week, while interior ministry officials in Kazakhstan said 98,000 crossed into the country.

People entering Finland reach the passport control area as border guards check the vehicles this morning

At the beginning of the month, Finland reduced the number of visas – including for tourist purposes – issued to Russian citizens

The Finnish Border Guard Agency said over 43,000 arrived in the same period. Media reports also said another 3,000 Russians entered Mongolia, which also shares a border with the country.

The number who have fled now probably exceeds the number of troops in Putin’s original invasion forces, military intelligence suggests.

The UK Ministry of Defense said in its daily update today: ‘In the seven days since President Putin announced the ‘partial mobilisation’, there has been a significant exodus of Russians trying to evade conscription.

“Although the exact numbers are unclear, it likely exceeds the size of the total invasion force Russia fielded in February 2022.

“The better-off and well-educated are over-represented among those trying to leave Russia.

Viktor Zakarov, a 35-year-old scientist from St. Petersburg, holds one of his three children after passing passport control

“When combined with the reservists being mobilized, the domestic economic impact of reduced labor availability and the acceleration of the ‘brain drain’ is likely to become increasingly significant.”

The mass exodus has created miles-long queues for days at some borders, and local Russian authorities in an area along the border with Georgia said they would begin providing food, water, heating stations and other aid to those waiting in line.

Moscow also reportedly set up draft offices at the borders to intercept some of those who tried to leave.

Fearing that the border could close ‘forever’, Russians have in the past week rushed to flee over Finland’s Vaalimaa crossing.

“A lot of people are scared,” says Oleg, a bar owner from Moscow who crossed over to the Finnish side.

‘The mobilization is a first sign that something worse can happen.’

People entering Finland go towards the waiting area after passing passport control

He fears that the border may ‘close forever’ and the Russians ‘will live in a totalitarian state where they can do nothing at all’.

“I live in a country that is sinking a little more every day,” he explains.

Finland said on Monday that more Russians came to the country over the weekend than any other weekend so far this year.

Viktor Zakharov – who arrived in Finland with his partner and their three children – says he has five friends who have left Russia since the mobilization.

While the 35-year-old scientist from St. Petersburg does not have a military background and is not part of the mobilization, he is concerned that the situation could change.

‘If you’re not fit today, you can be tomorrow and be in the army,’ he says as the travelers wait patiently for their vehicles to be inspected by Finnish border guards.

Zakharov – who is heading to Israel – drove his fully packed SUV through the Russian side in 30 minutes and then spent an hour and a half getting through the Finnish crossing.

The borders with Kazakhstan and Mongolia have been overwhelmed by an influx of Russian citizens

Relatives and taxi drivers wait for Russian tourists crossing over to Georgia from the Verkhni Lars customs checkpoint

People arriving from Russia wait at the Mongolian border checkpoint in Altanbulag as they flee conscription

A group of Russians walk after crossing the Georgia-Russia border at Verkhny Lars in Georgia, Tuesday, September 27, 2022

A group of Russian men walk with their bicycles after crossing the Georgia-Russia border at Verkhny Lars in Georgia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

Queues of traffic have grown at Russia’s borders with neighboring countries. This satellite image shows traffic at the Khyagt border post on Russia’s border with Mongolia on September 23

Despite being in Finland, ‘the feeling of freedom hasn’t come yet because of the sleepless nights and the packing, and to be honest it’s not clear yet,’ he explains, handing pieces of candy to his children .

State employee Vadim arrived by bus. He left his mother in charge of looking after his apartment in Moscow and hopes to return soon.

‘I have heard of many cases where young men have been deported and have not been able to cross because of the mobilization,’ he says.

‘I can’t say I’m happy, I can’t with the world situation.’

In July, Finland adopted new changes to its border guard law to facilitate the construction of stronger fences on the Nordic country’s 800-mile eastern border with Russia.

As it stands, Finland’s borders are primarily secured with light wooden fences, primarily designed to prevent livestock from wandering to the wrong side.

On Tuesday, the Finnish border guard said it believes it will be necessary to build 150 miles of barriers in high-risk areas.

“The physical barrier itself is indispensable in a large-scale entry situation, acting as a barrier and an element of diversion for potential crowds,” the Border Patrol said in a statement.

The fence still requires a political decision.