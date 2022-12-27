Finks’ ex-bikie Charlie Barakat received community service after he was saved from jail

A former cyclist who once said he wanted his club to be ‘Australia’s most notorious cycling club’ will be able to live more freely in the community after he was saved from jail when he said he had left his life of crime behind. .

Charlie Barakat, 40, pleaded guilty to knowingly or recklessly leading a criminal group in October of this year.

Police had discovered incriminating texts on his phone confirming his high rank in the Castle Hill chapter of the Finks motorcycle club, in northwest Sydney.

While pleading guilty in October, Barakat told judge Glenn Bartley that he had moved on from the Finks and was no longer involved with the club.

He was spared from jail, but was given an intensive correction order and ordered to complete 300 hours of community service.

The only more serious penalty given to someone than an intensive correction order is imprisonment.

Barakat’s legal team successfully argued that the order was too harsh given that he had left the motorcycle life behind and his risk of re-offending was low.

Last week, Barakat’s sentence was reduced to a community corrections order where he will have to complete 100 hours of community service, the daily telegraph informed.

Some of the material discovered on the 40-year-old’s phone showed Finks’ associates discussing drug deals and acts of violence under Barakat’s orders.

The messages showed Barakat discussing the logistics of carrying out methamphetamine and cannabis transactions, according to agreed facts filed with the court.

Police also discovered a video that had been sent to Barakat showing a fight between Finks members and one accusing two others of robbing the club.

“People need to not (sic) we’re not Australia’s most notorious bikie club for nothing,” Barakat said.