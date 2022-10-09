‘Finished? No way’ – Ronaldo runs from own half to score 700th career club goal

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally scored 700 goals in club football and somehow reached the milestone with a fine attack in a 2-1 win over Everton.

The Manchester United icon has now scored more club goals than any other player in the history of the game, and nine more than the second highest goalscorer – Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo had to wait for his big moment, but sent a message to his doubters and critics with a classic CR7 goal – and a party to match.

Many wondered when this moment would come with the 37-year-old who would fall in the pecking order under Erik ten Hag this season.

After missing United’s last four Premier League games, including leaving the bench against Man City in the Manchester United derby, he got the chance to score his landmark goal against Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League, but the superstar made a blank.

It has been suggested that hitting such a huge career milestone in a match in Europe’s second-tier league against the Cypriot minnows would have been too small a contribution to Ronaldo’s celebrated career, so it was fitting that he enjoyed the moment in the Premier League Although he was ahead of the game there were still questions about his role.

The Portuguese of Portugal was originally on the bench against Everton on Sunday night, with Anthony Martial ahead of him to take the lead, despite the Frenchman suffering an injury during the warm-up.

He only lasted 29 minutes before Ten Hag replaced him with Ronaldo, and he wasted little time messaging his manager and those who doubted he still got it.

Ronaldo rolled back the years with an astonishing goal, picking up the ball at the halfway line and blasting away to Jordan Pickford’s goal, surpassing the Toffees’ backtrap four and not giving the England goalkeeper a chance with a strong finish with his left foot.

It was Ronaldo’s first Premier League goal from open play since April, and he clearly enjoyed it when he posed in a ‘sleeping’ party alongside new team-mate Antony – who previously scored United’s equalizing goal to nullify Alex Iwobi’s stunning opener to do.

The traveling United stalwarts then heard their iconic marksman serenade, and while thousands of Red Devils wish they could have witnessed the occasion in person at Old Trafford, at least he was able to do it on the biggest stage in the world. Premier League.

It’s a podium he deserves.

Commenting for talkSPORT, Micky Gray said live from Goodison Park: “It’s just incredible.

“United stepped on the front foot and when Ronaldo got the ball and started driving into the penalty area, we want to see more of that from Manchester United.

“It’s a great result from a man we questioned, ‘Is he ready?’ Not that he isn’t!

“700 club career goals, absolutely unbelievable.”

The doubters and critics have come from all directions at Ronaldo this season, including most recently from his former Man United team-mate Wayne Rooney.

Ahead of the confrontation with Everton, former United and Toffees star Rooney said CR7 has to face the brutal truth that he is not the world-conquering player he once was.

“Time is catching up with us all,” was Rooney’s comment when asked about his old club mate. He said he must be patient for his chance under Ten Hag.

And he certainly took it.

Ronaldo career goals in numbers: 700 career goals in club football

60 hat tricks

58 direct free kicks

173 career penalties

Sporty CP: 5

Man Utd (1st spell): 118

Real Madrid: 450

Juventus: 101

Man Utd (2nd spell.. and counting): 26

“The celebration, it’s like he said to people, ‘I may have slept, but I’ve arrived back in a Manchester United shirt,'” Gray added on talkSPORT.

“It was a wonderful ending. I have to be honest, he hasn’t done much since he came off the bench, but this is what Ronaldo is doing.

“As soon as he got the ball and saw the goal, his eyes lit up. He walked away from his own half and you just knew what he had in mind.

“He exploded with his pace, got into the one-on-one position, kept him on his left foot and drove him into Jordan Pickford’s post – he didn’t give him a chance.”

Boys club Sporting Lisbon was among those who sent a congratulatory message to their homegrown star after his landmark achievement.

700 goals for career clubs, and you can bet he’s not done yet – and Messi isn’t far behind at 691…