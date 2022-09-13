Finding Value in Waste Recycling in Nigeria

There is money in the waste: scrap at Romco’s recycling plant in Lagos.



Heaps of waste scattered on roads and vast landfills are a thorn in Nigeria’s side.

In Africa’s largest economy and most populous country, the collection, sorting and recycling of waste is desperately rare.

But there is also good news. Despite the many challenges, some entrepreneurs are working hard to tackle the mountain of waste.

Romco Metals began recycling aluminum at its facility outside Lagos in 2015, attracted by global demand for the light, strong, flexible metal.

Buoyed by good results, it built a second facility outside the Ghanaian capital Accra and now plans to open at least three new factories across Africa and triple production by 2025.

Aluminum is the second most used metal in the world after steel and is widely used in construction, medicine and car manufacturing.

“Electric vehicles require more durable, lighter materials such as aluminum, which is where our materials end up,” says the company’s young founder, 32-year-old Raymond Onovwigun.

Creating employment

Romco, a UK registered company, smelts and recycles approximately 1,500 tons of waste aluminum per month, with a capacity of 3,000 tons.

It says it has created 450 direct jobs – 5,000 in all, in this labor-intensive sector – and plans to double that number within a year.

At 32, Raymond Onovwigun, CEO of Romco, has a seven-year-old recycling company with big plans for expansion.



“There used to be no work,” community leader Bankole Gbenga, known as Chief Abore, told AFP during a recent visit to the Lagos facility.

Chief Abore says more than 100 young people from his community now work for Romco in one capacity or another.

“Some do carpentry, some are welders…some of the young people do security,” the 40-year-old said.

Among those who have benefited most from Romco’s operations are materials suppliers such as Mohammed Ashiru Madugu, who delivers several truckloads of scrap metal every week.

Madugu has a warehouse in northwest Katsina, where suppliers from all over the state and even neighboring states bring him scrap metal.

He loads the goods onto trucks and sends them – with escorts due to frequent ambushes by criminal gangs on the road – all the way to Lagos, more than a thousand kilometers away.

He can get paid up to 26 million naira (about $60,000 dollars) for one truck, although the price fluctuates.

Collecting and sorting scrap is labor intensive — ideal for a country with a high number of underemployed workers.



Big problem

Only a small part of the waste is recycled in Nigeria, a country with some 210 million consumers.

Plastic, metal and glass that are routinely picked up and processed in advanced economies are usually thrown away.

Every year Nigeria dumps 200,000 tons of plastic into the Atlantic Ocean, the United Nations Organization for Industrial Development reported last year.

Lagos alone, a city of more than 20 million people, currently collects less than 10 percent of recyclable materials, Ibrahim Adejuwon Odumboni, director of the Lagos State Management Agency, told AFP.

By comparison, in the UK last year, according to British statistics, more than 41 percent of the waste collected by local authorities was recycled.

Recycling initiatives are laudable for Odumboni, but more should be done by the companies that make aluminum beverage cans and other products.

Romco melts down discarded aluminum and pours it into ingots, which are then shipped to markets in wealthy economies.



“We need the manufacturers to invest in the collection system. In many parts of the world, some of what producers sell goes into product recovery. We don’t have that in Nigeria at the moment,” he said.

If companies that sell aluminum products “are not held responsible (for collecting waste), it makes no sense – we’re just going around in circles.”

He blames bad legislation, but says an improved Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) law is currently being discussed in the state house.

EPR is an environmental policy in effect in many countries that gives manufacturers incentives to take responsibility for their products after they have been used.

Another challenge for recyclers is the CO2 emissions from the energy they use to crush, shred or melt old materials.

For example, Romco uses compressed natural gas to make the aluminum into blocks.

A Lagos drain clogged by garbage. Nigeria spews 200,000 tons of plastic into the Atlantic Ocean every year, the UN says.



Ready for shipment: A forklift truck at Romco puts recycled aluminum in a container.



“(It) is still a fossil fuel, but the best, most efficient fossil fuel. It contains no lead or sulfur,” Onovwigun said.

However, the company says it wants to be independent from fossil fuels and is “exploring the possibilities of using solar energy, green hydrogen and biofuels”.

© 2022 AFP