Financial planner turned clairvoyant reveals her psychic ritual which could see you become rich

A high-flying investment banker has revealed how she left her lucrative day job to return to her “witch” roots, claiming to help clients get rich by performing a “ritual” at the new moon.

Danya Gamliel34, found the money making ceremony instructions hidden in the pages of her grandmother’s spellbook during a desperate search for something that would help her land her dream job.

The unusual ritual involves putting the seeds of three pomegranates in a bowl, lighting white and green candles for “protection and abundance,” and repeating a chant aloud.

Speaking to FEMAIL, the 4th-generation psychic claimed it worked so well that she does it every new moon to this day.

“I find that the energy of this ritual is strongest for the first few days and quite potent for two weeks before getting weaker,” she claimed.

“Usually people will notice a windfall within a day or two of the ceremony. Some people have messaged me to say they’ve got new job openings or a huge lump sum has been deposited into their account.”

The 34-year-old, pictured with her husband Kfir and their son, has been working full-time as a psychic for two years

Danya’s grandmother Eva Royzenkrants (photo, left) gave her the ritual book along with a pack of cards that she uses for fortune telling (right)

In the chant ‘Danya asks for abundance and asks for it to be delivered without harm’.

“It’s very important to ask for abundance without harm, we don’t want to hurt anyone,” she said.

“Often it’s a note from the bank that you paid too much for something or a bump in your salary,” she says.

She claims the harmful aspect of the chant would help stop any unwanted source of extra money, such as the death of a family member.

“When I first started finding bits and pieces I wondered if it was just coincidence, but after doing this in front of hundreds of people and seeing their results, it’s easy to see power at work,” said they.

Danya said she never paid attention to her grandmother’s spellbook or her strong psychic abilities until she was desperate for work when she finished college.

It wasn’t long before Danya, using what she calls “white magic,” had worked the ladder and was “proud of her salary.”

“I managed the assets of some of Australia’s wealthiest families,” she said.

Danya pictured here with her mother Anna Ferdman and grandmother Eva at her wedding to Kfir

On the ritual of financial abundance and how to do it at home: This is a ritual for financial abundance Relevant for an increase in salary, sale or acquisition of an asset, additional funds to get through from diverse sources and business growth. Ritual process: to be completed at new moon 1 – Take seeds from three pomegranates and put them in a bowl. Surround them with salt and white tealight candles for protection. 2 – Chant the following three times: ‘I (name) have abundance, wealth and financial success – this comes easily to me, financial freedom, independence and empowerment are within me and this is harmonious with all the other wishes and desires of my life. Protect me and make sure I have love, health and happiness in line with my financial abundance and financial ambitions. Protect me and mine with love and light’. (this can be changed if you are doing the chant for others). 3 – Take the pomegranate seeds and scatter them in a fertile park among the trees and plants. 4 – On the same day you sow the seeds, return to conclude the ritual by repeating the above chant for each participant again. This ceremony is concluded with green and white tea candles. Green represents wealth and money, while white represents harmony and protection. 5 – The ritual works quickly and the most lucrative days are within a week of completion. Why pomegranate? It is an ancient fruit that represents abundance in many cultures and is often eaten by the very wealthy.

As a result, it came as a shock to many when she decided to quit her hard-earned, powerful job to follow in the footsteps of her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She now offers advice and rituals for love, money and fertility.

“Money is the most measurable — the one you can find real evidence for — it’s more tangible,” she said.

Danya plans to pass on her multi-generational skills if her children want to learn them.

Danya works with love, money and fertility

She offers reading, but says rituals can be applied to more than one person, making them more time-saving.

“There is also more power in rituals for the collective,” she said.

Danya only offers the abundance ritual every few months, but has revealed how to do it at home.

She will do a ritual next month to help people find love and admits she tried a few times before meeting her husband Kfir.

The next full moon falls on July 28.