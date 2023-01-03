Finance pro Victoria Devine shares the two money mistakes thousands of couples make and how to avoid

An Australian financial guru who made the Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2021 has shared the two biggest mistakes couples make – and how to avoid them for financial success this year.
Victoria Devine, from Melbourne, is the host of the popular podcast She’s on the money podcast, and she also works as an asset management consultant dedicated to making financial jargon understandable and recognizable.
In one of her most recent posts, Victoria said there are two mistakes many couples make — and both have to do with getting married.
The first is that couples don’t often plan for the adjacent occasions and celebrations surrounding a wedding, which quickly add up.
While the second is that they don’t have a f**k up fund, which means you have to set aside some extra cash for if and when things go wrong.
“We think there are two main things that people eat into their wedding budget,” Victoria wrote Instagram.
“But luckily for you, they’re two things that can be fixed very easily with a little advance planning.”
1. Take wedding-adjacent celebrations into account in your budget
The first thing Victoria said couples planning a wedding should do is consider any “wedding-adjacent celebrations.”
“So many people skip things like the engagement party, bachelorette party, dollar party, tea in the kitchen, and the night before the wedding in their wedding budget,” she said.
“But it really should be in there, because those parties can cost A LOT.”
To give yourself a good indication of where you stand with the cost of your wedding, the financial advisor recommends that you “paint yourself a better financial picture of the entire wedding.”
This will prevent you from getting scared when you check your bank account at the end of the procedure.
Victoria (pictured) said a ‘f**k up fund’ means you always have some extra dollars for a financial emergency and won’t be afraid of spending
2. Have a f**k up fund
The second thing to think about when planning a wedding is planning for the unknown or unforeseen.
“While we hope nothing goes wrong with your wedding day, inspired by the past two years of COVID chaos, it’s good to keep some extra cash in mind for any drama,” Victoria said.
“Think of a last-minute change to a dress, wet-weather panic, buying 40 umbrellas, or some extra dollars to pay the photographer to work overtime to get some hilarious dancefloor shots of your family.”
The advisor said it’s always a good idea for couples to “squeeze out” f**k up funds or extra money so you never panic.
Victoria (pictured) shared the six separate bank accounts you need, including the money hub, food, fuel and fun account, two emergency funds, a short-term and long-term savings account
The six bank accounts you need
1. The money hub
2. The bill for food, fuel and fun
3. The emergency fund
4. The short-term savings account
5. The long-term savings account
6. The other emergency fund
Previously, Victoria shared the six separate bank accounts that allow you to spend and save without breaking your bank.
“It’s very personal how many bank accounts you have, but personally I always recommend clients have at least six in their possession so they can keep their budget and cash flow under control,” Victoria told FEMAIL.
The six separate accounts include one called “the cash hub,” one for “food, fuel, and fun,” an “emergency fund,” a bank account for “short-term savings,” one for “long-term savings,” and another “emergency fund” for others. last minute situations.
“The two most important of these accounts are the money hub, so you don’t mindlessly spend everything that comes into your account, and the emergency fund, so you’re not tempted to dive in,” Victoria said.
Victoria’s best savings hacks revealed
Victoria (pictured) shared her best savings hacks to boost your cash flow
1. AVOID/STRATEGICALLY USE SALES: Just because it’s on sale, Victoria said you don’t have to buy it. Instead, you should use sales strategically only if you plan ahead, know they’re coming, and know you need something.
2. CLOSE AFTERPAY: ‘Buy Now Pay Later providers sound good in theory – you can have what you want now and in the future you can just handle the finances – but the theory is flawed and if you get sucked into using AfterPay it usually means that you’ll end up in a sea of debt,’ Victoria said.
3. DO NOT FOLLOW AND UNSUBSCRIBE: The financial advisor said it’s crazy how much we’re influenced by things like emails and Instagram. If you find yourself mindlessly scrolling and shopping, she recommends unsubscribing from the mailing list and unfollowing the activating account. “Unsubscribing from these emails and unfollowing these brands makes it much easier to resist the urge to buy,” Victoria said.
4. SHOP MORE CREATIVELY: “When it comes to clothes, avoid buying things at full price and look to shops and markets for more unique buys,” Victoria said. Instead of going to the supermarket, you could go to the local market on weekends to save money on food.
5. PUT TIME BETWEEN YOU AND YOUR PURCHASES: Victoria explained that while sporadic purchases happen from time to time and lead to a feeling of regret, the best way to avoid this is to leave time and space between you and your purchase. The advisor recommends at least a day, and if you still think you want something, add it to your cart.