Finance pro Victoria Devine shares the two money mistakes thousands of couples make and how to avoid

An Australian financial guru who made the Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2021 has shared the two biggest mistakes couples make – and how to avoid them for financial success this year.

Victoria Devine, from Melbourne, is the host of the popular podcast She’s on the money podcast, and she also works as an asset management consultant dedicated to making financial jargon understandable and recognizable.

In one of her most recent posts, Victoria said there are two mistakes many couples make — and both have to do with getting married.

The first is that couples don’t often plan for the adjacent occasions and celebrations surrounding a wedding, which quickly add up.

While the second is that they don’t have a f**k up fund, which means you have to set aside some extra cash for if and when things go wrong.

“We think there are two main things that people eat into their wedding budget,” Victoria wrote Instagram.

“But luckily for you, they’re two things that can be fixed very easily with a little advance planning.”

1. Take wedding-adjacent celebrations into account in your budget

The first thing Victoria said couples planning a wedding should do is consider any “wedding-adjacent celebrations.”

“So many people skip things like the engagement party, bachelorette party, dollar party, tea in the kitchen, and the night before the wedding in their wedding budget,” she said.

“But it really should be in there, because those parties can cost A LOT.”

To give yourself a good indication of where you stand with the cost of your wedding, the financial advisor recommends that you “paint yourself a better financial picture of the entire wedding.”

This will prevent you from getting scared when you check your bank account at the end of the procedure.

Victoria (pictured) said a ‘f**k up fund’ means you always have some extra dollars for a financial emergency and won’t be afraid of spending

2. Have a f**k up fund

The second thing to think about when planning a wedding is planning for the unknown or unforeseen.

“While we hope nothing goes wrong with your wedding day, inspired by the past two years of COVID chaos, it’s good to keep some extra cash in mind for any drama,” Victoria said.

“Think of a last-minute change to a dress, wet-weather panic, buying 40 umbrellas, or some extra dollars to pay the photographer to work overtime to get some hilarious dancefloor shots of your family.”

The advisor said it’s always a good idea for couples to “squeeze out” f**k up funds or extra money so you never panic.

Victoria (pictured) shared the six separate bank accounts you need, including the money hub, food, fuel and fun account, two emergency funds, a short-term and long-term savings account

The six bank accounts you need 1. The money hub 2. The bill for food, fuel and fun 3. The emergency fund 4. The short-term savings account 5. The long-term savings account 6. The other emergency fund

Previously, Victoria shared the six separate bank accounts that allow you to spend and save without breaking your bank.

“It’s very personal how many bank accounts you have, but personally I always recommend clients have at least six in their possession so they can keep their budget and cash flow under control,” Victoria told FEMAIL.

The six separate accounts include one called “the cash hub,” one for “food, fuel, and fun,” an “emergency fund,” a bank account for “short-term savings,” one for “long-term savings,” and another “emergency fund” for others. last minute situations.

“The two most important of these accounts are the money hub, so you don’t mindlessly spend everything that comes into your account, and the emergency fund, so you’re not tempted to dive in,” Victoria said.

