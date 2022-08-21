Finance expert Queenie Tan reveals how to avoid large foreign transaction fees while on holiday

A financial expert has shared which travel card she uses to avoid high transaction fees while on vacation abroad.

Queenie Tan, from Sydney, tested her Wise travel card while on holiday at a restaurant by comparing its cost to a regular credit card.

The 26-year-old showed how she and a friend both made a €40 ($58.40 AUD) transaction at the same time, with the travel guide card being seven times lower than the credit card.

Sydney expert Queenie Tan (pictured) tested her Wise travel card abroad and found that foreign transaction fees were seven times lower than regular credit cards

‘Does this travel card really have a lower cost than a normal card? I was curious, so I tested it,” the traveler said in a now-viral clamp posted on her popular social media channel Invest with Queenie.

The regular credit card was charged $58.77 AUD plus a $1.76 transaction fee, but Queenie had a much lower fee.

“My card was charged $58.83, which included a 26c fee, meaning the Wise travel card had a cost seven times lower than the regular debit card,” she said.

Queenie showed how she and a friend made a €40 transaction at the same time, charging the regular credit card $58.77 AUD plus a $1.76 transaction fee

“By the way, this video is not sponsored, but it probably should be,” she added.

The informative clip has been viewed over 49,700 times on Instagram and sparked a lively discussion among Queenie’s 78,100 followers.

‘Damn Queenie, wish I’d known sooner, I’m going to Singapore next week!’ wrote one to which Queenie suggested using a digital credit card for Apple or Google Pay if there’s no time to get a card. to use. Posted.

“I’ve been using this for the last three months of full-time travel,” a second agrees, while another warned that there are some currencies the card doesn’t cover, such as Fiji dollars.

“My card was charged $58.83, which included a 26-cent fee, meaning the Wise travel card cost seven times less than the regular bank card,” she said in an online clip.

‘Does Wise offer credit cards? Is credit card better for travel because they offer goods insurance and fraud?’ asked a fan.

Wise doesn’t offer credit cards, so you’re right, using it doesn’t offer the same fraud protection as using a credit card. I usually book flights, hotels and car rentals (if I have extra insurance) on my credit card!’ replied Queenie.

Others shared their own hacks to avoid foreign transaction fees, including using Revolut, HSBC and ING cards.

‘ING reimburses all costs in full – even better,’ suggested one user.

’28 degrees, ING and Citibank do not charge exchange rates. Wonder if they’d be better than the travel card,’ asked a second.

While on vacation, Queenie, who is known online for her handy money hacks, shares how she saves on her travels

“The only way to find out is to try it in real time, like the video. I’ve noticed that in some places ‘no fee’ fees are hidden in the exchange rate, so it’s good to try it out!” Queenie replied.

While on vacation around the world, Queenie, who is known online for her handy money hacks, shares how she saves money on her travels.

Previously, she revealed the email template she sends hotels to get between 15 and 30 percent off the booking.

Queenie posted a video detailing the script she uses when planning trips and said she simply asks the hotel manager for a discount in exchange for booking through the venue and not through a third party website.

The TikTok clip has since been viewed more than 21,000 times and received a number of positive reactions from travelers who confirmed that the hack works for them too.

Previously, Queenie provided the exact email template she sends hotel managers when planning trips. In the clip, she mentions where she is traveling to, the dates she plans to stay, and asks if the hotel would offer her a discount.

Because some third-party websites charge a commission that can range between 15 and 30 percent, Queenie says many hotels are happy to pass that discount on to their customers.

She begins by writing: ‘Dear manager, I am planning to go to Santorini between X and Y, and your hotel came by and looks great!

“I was wondering if you are open to offer me a discount so that I can book directly through your website instead of a third party?”

Queenie’s email template that she sends to hotels: Dear manager, I plan to go to [insert location] between X and Y, and your hotel came out and looks amazing! I was wondering if you are open to offer me a discount so that I can book directly through your website rather than through a third party? Thank you for your consideration. Anyway, I’d love to hear from you.

She ends the email by thanking the board for their attention and adding, “I’d love to hear from you anyway.”

“And don’t forget to contact them a week later so they know you’re really interested,” she said.

“Thank you for really showing us what to say!!” noted one person.

“In fact, when I did this a few months ago in Santorini, I got almost a 50 percent discount plus an upgrade. Really works if the place is touristy!’ added another person.

A third wrote: ‘Usually I just went to the hotel. Or they called and politely asked if the price matched third-party discounts, 100 percent of the time they do.”