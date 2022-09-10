‘Finally got hitched!’ Grange Hill’s Zammo actor Lee MacDonald marries his girlfriend Jess

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Grange Hill’s Zammo actor Lee MacDonald is married to his girlfriend Jess.

The star, 54, took to Twitter on Saturday to share the happy news with his fans when he shared a radiant photo coming out of a church with his new bride.

Lee wrote in his Twitter caption: ‘Finally hooked up ❤️❤️❤️ xxx’

Exciting news: Grange Hill’s Zammo actor Lee MacDonald is married to his girlfriend Jess

In the image, Lee looked neat in a gray suit, pink shirt and tie, and brown shoes as he banded arms with his wife.

Jess looked stunning in a lace dress that flared out in a fishtail design and paired it with a pretty veil.

She held a bouquet of white flowers and was surrounded by their family and friends who threw confetti at them.

Throwback: Lee played Zammo in Phil Redmond’s children’s drama, Grange Hill, for six years in the 1980s

Earlier this month, an excited Lee wrote at his engagement: “Just say yes!” So glad she did!

‘I’m getting married to this beautiful lady later this month ❤️ xxx.’

Earlier in the day, Lee revealed that his son H would be his best man.

Fun: Earlier this month, an excited Lee wrote at his engagement: “Just say yes!” So glad she did! ‘I’m getting married to this sweet lady later this month ❤️ xxx’

Alongside a sweet father and son photo, the actor wrote: ‘I’m so proud of my boy ‘H’! He did a great job as my best man ❤️❤️❤️ x’

Lee played Zammo in Phil Redmond’s children’s drama Grange Hill for six years in the 1980s.

He has since made guest appearances in Birds of a Feather and The Bill. In 2019, he began appearing in the BBC soap EastEnders as Terry.