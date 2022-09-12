Finally even Putin’s TV puppets realise the truth admit Ukraine invasion ‘is not going to plan’

Pro-Putin speakers are beginning to admit that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is “not going according to plan” and that predictions of a quick victory were “catastrophically wrong.”

Boris Nadezhdin, an “opposition” politician, told a state television debate program that it is currently “absolutely impossible” to defeat Ukraine because of Russia’s “colonial methods of war”.

He also called on Russia to escalate its war efforts or resume peace talks to end the bloody war.

But while his criticism of the invasion is inevitable, Nadezhdin’s comments during the political debate show were supported by the Kremlin’s mouthpiece.

It comes amid mounting concern from pro-government figures over a series of powerful Ukrainian counter-attacks that have seen Russian forces give up ground in recent days.

Political commentator Viktor Olevich, who traditionally supports the Kremlin, told NTV on Friday: “We have been told that everything is going according to plan.

“Does anyone really believe that the plan was to leave six months ago? [the city of] Balakliya, repel a counter-offensive in the Kharkov region and not take over Kharkov?’

State Duma member Alexander Kazakov, one of the chambers of the Russian parliament, then admitted that Russia had “taken a severe psychological blow” after the counteroffensive.

Boris Nadezhdin, an “opposition” politician, told the debate that it is currently “absolutely impossible” to defeat Ukraine because of Russia’s “colonial methods of war”.

State Duma member Alexander Kazakov, one of the chambers of the Russian parliament, then admitted that Russia had “taken a severe psychological blow”

Russian President Vladimir Putin waves during a visit to the opening of the new International Center of Box and Sambo on Saturday

Alexei Tomofeev, another political commentator, also warned that the war will last “a long, very, very long time” if the situation continues.

He added: ‘There is an expert who said that the Russian army entering Odessa only risks being hugged too tightly by the locals – the people of Odessa are overcome with love for the Russians.

“After February 24, we all understand very well that that didn’t happen at all. Residents of Odea do not want to hug Russian troops.

“The same expert is constantly telling us on federal TV to keep going. If his expertise, his analysis was not just wrong, but criminally, catastrophically wrong, then why should I listen to the opinion of the same expert who says we have to go to the extreme?’

Opposition politician Nadezhdin has long been a liberal politician.

He regularly appears on political debate shows, suggesting he knew his feelings would likely be shared by the entire panel.

But he stopped criticizing Putin directly, instead criticizing those who had advised the Russian president more than six months ago to pre-empt the “special military operation.”

Nadezhdin said: ‘Someone told him that Ukrainians will surrender, that they will flee, that they want to join Russia. Someone had to tell him all this.’

He added: “It is absolutely impossible to defeat Ukraine by the means and colonial war methods with which Russia is trying to wage war with contract soldiers, mercenaries, without mobilization.”

“I propose to hold peace talks about ending the war and moving on to addressing political issues.”

It comes as outraged Russian nationalists called on Putin to make immediate changes to ensure victory in the Ukraine war after troops were forced to withdraw amid a series of vigorous Ukrainian counter-attacks on Sunday.

Mayor Vyacheslav Zadorenko of Derhachi district with a group of Ukrainian soldiers tears a Russian flag in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, after the city was liberated

Neither Putin nor Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (center left) have commented on the retreat yet

Ukrainian forces stormed east from the second city of Kharkiv on Saturday, breaking through Russian lines and liberating vast swathes of territory, including the important strategic city of Izyum, along with several key transportation and logistics hubs that Putin’s men had left behind. in the Donbas.

The news prompted Chechen leader and Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov to publish an 11-minute diatribe on the Telegram messaging app, declaring that “changes must be made” to turn the tide of the war.

“If no changes are made to the conduct of the special military operation today or tomorrow, I will be forced to go to the country’s leaders to explain to them the situation on the ground,” Kadyrov exclaimed.

Putin, Russia’s Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu have not yet publicly commented on the defeat.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, meanwhile, declined to answer directly to a reporter’s question on Monday whether the Russian president had confidence in his military leadership.

“The military operation continues,” Peskov insisted, dodging the question. “And that will continue until the originally set goals are achieved.”