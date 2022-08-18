Finalists for kids’ division of annual US MULLET Championships are unveiled as voting kicks off

Voting has kicked off for the kids’ division of the annual USA Mullet Championships – which will see 25 boys compete to see who has the best mullet of all time.

The competition first ran in 2020 and has occurred every summer since – and now, it’s time to cast your vote for your favorite among this year’s finalists.

Voting for this year’s kids’ division began on Monday, and those looking to help pick a winner should do so soon, since it will close this Friday.

The competition was created by Michigan apparel and footwear store Bridge Street Exchange as a marketing idea. Owner Kevin Begola first launched the contest in his local town of Fenton, and after its success, he decided to expand it to a national event.

Now, he proudly calls himself ‘the nation’s official mullet-ranking authority’ after establishing ‘a powerful platform within the mullet space’

‘The sponsor-friendly platform has engaged audiences in live event and digital formats, building an avid following,’ a press release about the event claimed

Some of the competitors in this year’s contest include a young boy named Jack Grant, from Hosford, Florida, who has a mohawk on the top part of his head and a mullet on the bottom, and Zander Trainer, from Kennett, Missouri, who sports a mullet with fringe-style bangs.

Rustin Alphin, from Pocahontas, Arizona, appears to have the longest mullet in the competition.

Earlier this year, the competition teamed up with Major League Eating – who helped develop competitive eating through its Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest – in an attempt to ‘expand’ even further.

‘We are excited to join forces with Major League Eating to expand the USA Mullet Championships to a host of new venues and fans,’ said President Begola.

‘MLE’s experience building a sponsorship-driven live-event brand will help support the rapid growth of the competitive mullet world.’

The Mullet Championships also includes a competition for teens, adult men, and adult women

Voting for the teen division is currently underway, while the adult competitions are still in the registration period – so those interested can still join

The first place winner in the adult events will take home $2,500, while the second and third prize includes a Mullet Champs gift set. Registration ends on August 31, and voting will begin on September 12

The Mullet Championships also includes a competition for teens, adult men, and adult women. Voting for the teen division is currently underway, while the adult competitions are still in the registration period – so those interested can still join.

The first place winner in the adult events will take home $2,500, while the second and third prize includes a Mullet Champs gift set. Registration ends on August 31, and voting will begin on September 12.

The mullet was made popular in the ’80s by stars like Billy Ray Cyrus, David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Patrick Swayze, George Clooney, and John Stamos, but according to the Championships’ website, it’s been around for much longer than that.

‘According to some historians, the mullet has been around since at least Ancient Greece, where the style was as much for function as it was for fashion,’ it explained.

The competition’s website explained: ‘The relative ease of maintaining it makes it possible to keep up even without the existence of barbershops and hair salons, and the practicality makes it perhaps one of the oldest haircuts in human history’

It added that in Native American tribes, long hair represented strong cultural identity and ‘values of family and community’

As for where the name came from, it actually originated from the Beastie Boys in 1994, when they released a song called Mullet Head. However, it was soon after that the hairstyle became nearly extinct

But the Mullet Championships pointed out on its website that while the peak of mullets ended in the 1990s, the style ‘never completely faded from relevance’

‘It slipped from the good graces of the masses but became iconic in various subcultures: everyone from country music stars and lesbians, to hockey players and Native Americans,’ it wrote

‘No matter what you think of it, the mullet has become a staple of the American aesthetic.’