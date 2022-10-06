Final warning for Stay NSW and Parents NSW vouchers to be redeemed

<!–

New South Wales residents have been given a final reminder that they only have until Sunday to spend free money on a hotel break or even theme parks.

Households are being reminded to use their Stay NSW and Parents NSW vouchers by October 9 after they were issued to boost the economy and local businesses in the wake of Covid lockdowns.

Depending on the terms and conditions of a business, residents will be able to book after the expiry date as long as the business has redeemed your voucher by the deadline.

On Thursday, Minister for Customer Services and Digital Government Victor Dominello said: ‘Both programs combined have added almost $350 million to the NSW economy, with 97 per cent of customers giving them the thumbs up.

‘Do not miss it. There’s still time to redeem coupons and reap the rewards these school holidays… Catch that movie you’ve been wanting to see with friends or take the kids to a museum or zoo. You save money and support companies.’

Minister for Tourism Ben Franklin said: “The Stay NSW Voucher has been a major incentive for NSW residents to explore the incredible cultural and natural wonders of our state, while providing a significant economic boost to local accommodation providers.”

There are currently more than $70 million worth of Stay NSW vouchers that have yet to be redeemed.

Each of the vouchers used provides support to accommodations that were affected by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic over the past few years.

Interstate residents age 18 and older can apply for a $50 voucher to use toward lodging reservations. ,

More than $54 million in parents’ NSW vouchers have not been redeemed to date.

One person from each eligible household can apply for five $50 vouchers, worth a total of $250.

NSW Government Vouchers are non-transferable and can only be redeemed by the customer who was issued the voucher.

They cannot be used as a gift or donation to a registered business and cannot be exchanged for cash or gift cards.

For more information, visit: https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/stay-nsw and https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/parents-nsw-vouchers