Last room and his crew receive a hard cookie from Warner-Discovery. Creator and star Olan Rogers announced on Twitter that his space opera series has not only been removed from HBO Max, but is also being erased as a tax write-off. Once it leaves Netflix internationally, there is no way to legally watch the series online. This merger has hurt so many shows, and Last room is another that has deserved better simply because of how creative and fun this found family adventure is, and how much potential it has yet to tap into.





The series follows prisoner Gary Goodspeed (Rogers), a lonely and talkative prisoner who floats in space using only his AI, HUE (Tom Kenny), mindless robots named Gary, and a common sense robot, KVN (Fred Armisen, on top of his game). Then Gary meets a powerful yet cute alien named Mooncake (also Rogers). This encounter leads Gary to form his Team Squad to travel through space to save the universe from titans in a universe known as Final Space, run by a creature known as Invictus (Vanessa Marshall).

A unique space epic

“Space epics” are both common and hard to come by these days with Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Rick and Morty dominant cultural conversations. Last room combines his specific kind of humor with episodic charms and fantastic world building. Unlike other sci-fi series, Last room does not anchor itself to Earth, apart from a short-lived Season 1 subplot. Earth is left in the overview mirror in favor of exploring a universe of titans, aliens, and creatures more powerful than one can describe. One season, Quinn (Tika Sumpter) try to save the Earth while falling in love with Gary. She eventually stops Final Space from consuming the universe by sacrificing herself. The next one might center around a version of her called Nightfall, who left Final Space and traveled through multiple timelines to experience the same tragedy of losing her love, Gary. It also makes for a darker story over time. Main characters die a horrible death and build up the stakes everywhere. The final episode ends in that darkness with the remaining Team Squad shrouded in doubt and loss. It is a series that struggles with trauma by leaning into the darkness of space.

That darkness sometimes leads to light, and those few bright spots come from family. Almost every main character has family problems. Gary’s father died when he was a child and his mother, Sheryl (Claudia Black), left him out of grief. Quinn watched her sister die fighting. avocado (Coty Galloway) acted solely for his son, Little Cato (Steven Yeun), until he met Gary. Clarence (Conan O’Brien) adopts Ash (Ashley Burch) and Fox (Ron Funches), who both lost their families and themselves in a traumatic way. All the main characters experience a tragedy that brought them together.

Solid performances and complex storylines

Last room never lean too far into the saccharine here. Rogers and his team consistently push these characters into heartbreaking situations and reveal harsh truths. Gary reconnects with his mother – before betraying him and the squad, Gary fights and then returns to aid their mission without fully restoring their bond. Avocato killed Little Cato’s parents in an act of war and took him in as his son without telling him the first part. Invictus forces Gary to kill Fox in front of Ash to instill mistrust in her. The team team is put through the wringer throughout the series.

Still, the characters are strong enough to make you watch, partly because of the voice actors. Yeun, Burch, Kenny and Bunches are all experienced and they help you fall in love with their idiosyncrasies and mourn their tragedies. Armisen makes an annoying character charming. Sumpter portrays multiple versions of Quinn, capturing strength and ultimately her vulnerability. The early episodes can get tedious, but they do lay the groundwork and still endear us to the characters.

Our lead role, Gary, can be grueling at times, especially in the early episodes. His attempts to look cool and act like a hero can come across as annoying. The more they show his tragedy, the more you relate to the scale he hangs. He tries so desperately to be the hero he lost in his father and failed for so long, but that makes him so loyal and forgiving that he can accept anyone. Gary Goodspeed grows with you, just like the series.

Now it’s hard to say many hopeful anecdotes about the end of the series here. Rogers is pushing a campaign to #renewfinalspace, but who knows if that will work. regardless, Last room exists and delivered three seasons of beautifully crafted, entertaining space drama. And, as Gary put it, “We can’t change the past, but we can write a new future.”

Last room will continue to bring comfort to those who remember and through that communion will find new lights to darken the uncertain cosmos.