Final mourner to say farewell to the Queen says it was a ‘privilege’ to be part of history

The last person to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lay in state at Westminster Abbey said it was an “honour” to serve Her Majesty.

Christina Heerey, who is currently serving with the Royal Air Force, was the last mourner to bid the Queen farewell early Monday morning before the cathedral gates closed.

Ms Heerey, from High Wycombe, said she was “very proud” to be given the “privilege” to pay her respects to the woman she “swore my allegiance to”.

The maid went twice through the line — which saw an estimated 400,000 mourners in the past five days — after feeling she had to “go through.”

Ms Heerey says she will be staying in London all day for Her Majesty’s funeral, which starts at 11am.

On the national holiday, up to two million mourners are expected to flock to London, Windsor and royal venues across the UK for the historic funeral, and the service is expected to draw an estimated 4.1 billion TV viewers around the world.

“It’s an honour,” Heerey told Sky News after walking out of Westminster Hall around 6:30 a.m. Monday, followed by parliamentary staff.

“I am currently serving in the Royal Air Force, so to be able to do that on behalf of the Royal Air Force and a wife to a wonderful lady who will never be replaced, it has been an honour.

“Of course I swore my allegiance to her and I’m just really proud to be in the Air Force and to be one of its subjects for her.”

Ms Heerey initially joined the line around 5pm on Sunday and walked past the coffin around 1.15am on Monday. She said she felt compelled to walk through it again.

“The first time I walked into the hall… I felt like I had to go through it one more time, so of course I came through last,” she said.

“I just felt really proud to be there and just really honored, really honored to be given the privilege of going through it again and clearly being the last person. I didn’t know it would go like this.’

Ms Heerey, who traveled to the capital from nearby High Wycombe, said she was in line for about 14 hours, but it was a ‘well worth 14 hours’.

She said she was “wonderful” to witness history, which she plans to continue to do while she stays in London for the funeral procession.

‘It’s going to be a long day, but it’s well worth it,’ explained Mrs Heerey. “I’m never going to do this again in my life.”