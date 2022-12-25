Final line: a good week for BART, a bad week for the Giants

BART

Bay Area Rapid Transit has somehow scored a fashion hit selling out hundreds of its holiday-themed blue and white BART sweaters.

San Francisco Giants

The baseball team appeared to have locked up star shortstop Carlos Correa with a huge long-term deal, only to get cold feet and lose him to the New York Mets literally overnight.

Sam Bankman Fried

Former billionaire cryptocurrency king is facing varied fraud charges over the collapse of his company FTX, but a judge ordered him to post $250 million bail and await trial at his parents’ home near Stanford University .