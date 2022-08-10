Final Fantasy VII Remake Unofficially Coming To VR With This PC Mod

I still remember the silence that fell over the audience when Sony unveiled the first trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake – and the cheers. Fans couldn’t wait to see these characters in HD again. But now there may be an even more immersive way to plunge yourself into the world of Cloud, Tifa, Barret and Aerith: a virtual reality mod by Luke Ross for the PC version of the game.

Ross is the modder we profiled last month and whose day job it is unofficially to bring games to VR; you pay $10 a month to support his work and access his mods. The last time we left him, he had just been slapped with a DMCA takedown notice seemingly about his popular mods for Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto V, and Mafia: Definitive Edition. Although neither game publisher Take-Two nor Patreon told him exactly what was infringing, he decided to remove any reference to those games out of a believable fear that Patreon would shut down his entire account and kill his source of income.

After that, it wasn’t quite clear what Ross was going to do next. But usually he adds support for one game per month, and today’s release for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade means he’s still right on schedule.

Watch a video made by above Brian Tate that will give you a rough idea of ​​what the mod looks like with full head movement; just imagine that, all around you.

I didn’t try FFVII Remake Intergrade in VR itself for two very good reasons: first, Ross warns that today’s mod is “the ultimate VR leg tester” and “will hit you with the power of a moving steel train.” Some of the game’s camera movements even leave him breathless, he says… and as I determined in my previous story, I’m nowhere near Ross’s steadfastness in VR.

Second, FFVII Remake Intergrade costs $70 on PC, and I already have a perfectly good copy for PS5 that I beat months ago, Yuffie DLC and all. Maybe I’ll be ready to play again next winter when the next episode, Final Fantasy VII Rebirthrolls around.

In other VR modding news, the Half-life 2: VR project is planning to go into public beta in September. And Luke Ross is clearly hinting that his next VR project will be Spider-Man Remasteredwhich will be released on PC this Friday.